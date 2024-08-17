Summary

Incorporated in 1997,COMP-U-LEARN TECH INDIA LTD is been concentrating on software development and providing software training.During the year 1998-99, the company has earned revenue from operations of Rs.449.60 lakhs.During the year 1999-2000,companys revenue from operations has increased to Rs.472.90 lakhs which is up by 5% over the previous year.The company expects to start operations in North America,Asia Pacific countries and Africa in the next financial year.The company has developed a product for the agricultural co-operative societies, in telugu and it expects to generate 10% of the total turnover from this product in the coming financial year.During the year 2000, the company had increased its Authorised Capital from Rs.400 lakhs to Rs.1500 lakhs and paid up equity increased from Rs.92.05 lakhs to Rs.550 lakhs.

Read More