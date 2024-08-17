iifl-logo-icon 1
CTIL Ltd Share Price

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 8, 2016

CTIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

0.63

Prev. Close

0.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

0.63

Day's Low

0.63

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CTIL Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CTIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CTIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.03%

Non-Promoter- 84.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CTIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

30.77

30.18

24.88

23.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.7

12.73

10.15

3.82

Net Worth

46.47

42.91

35.03

27.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

6.83

14.04

15.34

19.55

yoy growth (%)

-51.29

-8.49

-21.52

Raw materials

0.42

-0.37

-0.29

4.14

As % of sales

6.14

2.65

1.91

21.16

Employee costs

-0.94

-0.98

-1.42

-5.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.01

0.05

0.4

0.99

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.21

-0.34

-0.55

Tax paid

0.01

0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

5.11

10.4

0.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.29

-8.49

-21.52

Op profit growth

-12.98

-30.97

-9.39

EBIT growth

-8.24

-36.03

7.9

Net profit growth

-73.65

-76.52

-60.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

14.41

47.27

32.25

86.37

74.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.41

47.27

32.25

86.37

74.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

0.07

CTIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.6

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.2

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

BITS Ltd

28.94

0323.770.0100.271.58

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.24

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CTIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

P Obul Reddy

Director

Raj Nagesh Kosaraju

Additional Director

K Bhavani Prasad

Director

K Ramesh

Additional Director

Guntur Madhava Rao

Additional Director

Nandipati Venkata Simhadri

Additional Director

Sanjeev Sharma

Director

Aletti Renuka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CTIL Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1997,COMP-U-LEARN TECH INDIA LTD is been concentrating on software development and providing software training.During the year 1998-99, the company has earned revenue from operations of Rs.449.60 lakhs.During the year 1999-2000,companys revenue from operations has increased to Rs.472.90 lakhs which is up by 5% over the previous year.The company expects to start operations in North America,Asia Pacific countries and Africa in the next financial year.The company has developed a product for the agricultural co-operative societies, in telugu and it expects to generate 10% of the total turnover from this product in the coming financial year.During the year 2000, the company had increased its Authorised Capital from Rs.400 lakhs to Rs.1500 lakhs and paid up equity increased from Rs.92.05 lakhs to Rs.550 lakhs.
