CTIL Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
9.83
4.57
26.14
21.12
9.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.83
4.57
26.14
21.12
9.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
9.83
4.57
26.14
21.12
9.75
Total Expenditure
9.34
3.84
25.6
19.03
7.17
PBIDT
0.49
0.73
0.54
2.08
2.58
Interest
0
0.11
0.46
0.91
0.86
PBDT
0.49
0.61
0.08
1.17
1.71
Depreciation
0.49
0.46
0.42
0.52
0.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.03
0.01
0.09
0.08
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.1
-0.35
0.56
0.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.05
0
0.02
-0.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.02
-0.35
0.54
1.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.02
-0.35
0.54
1.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0
0
0.2
0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.77
30.77
30.77
27.84
26.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,61,43,757
2,61,43,756
2,60,45,160
2,51,22,856
2,24,94,654
Public Shareholding (%)
84.96
84.95
84.64
90.23
87.71
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,27,000
46,27,000
47,25,597
27,20,900
32,20,900
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.04
15.03
15.36
9.77
12.29
PBIDTM(%)
4.98
15.93
2.06
9.89
26.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.4
2.18
-1.33
2.69
10.05
