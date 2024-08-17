iifl-logo-icon 1
CTIL Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

9.83

4.57

26.14

21.12

9.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.83

4.57

26.14

21.12

9.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

9.83

4.57

26.14

21.12

9.75

Total Expenditure

9.34

3.84

25.6

19.03

7.17

PBIDT

0.49

0.73

0.54

2.08

2.58

Interest

0

0.11

0.46

0.91

0.86

PBDT

0.49

0.61

0.08

1.17

1.71

Depreciation

0.49

0.46

0.42

0.52

0.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.03

0.01

0.09

0.08

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.1

-0.35

0.56

0.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.05

0

0.02

-0.66

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.02

-0.35

0.54

1.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.02

-0.35

0.54

1.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0

0

0.2

0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.77

30.77

30.77

27.84

26.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,61,43,757

2,61,43,756

2,60,45,160

2,51,22,856

2,24,94,654

Public Shareholding (%)

84.96

84.95

84.64

90.23

87.71

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

46,27,000

46,27,000

47,25,597

27,20,900

32,20,900

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.04

15.03

15.36

9.77

12.29

PBIDTM(%)

4.98

15.93

2.06

9.89

26.46

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.4

2.18

-1.33

2.69

10.05

