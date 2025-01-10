D & H India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.19
8.21
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.11
29.03
23.63
21.35
Net Worth
41.3
37.24
31.03
28.75
Minority Interest
Debt
44.7
28.39
18.15
14.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.91
1.78
1.29
1.51
Total Liabilities
88.91
67.41
50.47
45.22
Fixed Assets
31.9
20.66
16.51
14.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.93
1.86
1.87
1.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.14
Networking Capital
54.42
44.63
31.8
28.77
Inventories
24.37
27.33
25.66
21.85
Inventory Days
117.95
Sundry Debtors
34.12
27.54
17.67
15.57
Debtor Days
84.04
Other Current Assets
7.55
6.75
3.59
1.9
Sundry Creditors
-7.98
-13.94
-12.03
-7.53
Creditor Days
40.64
Other Current Liabilities
-3.64
-3.05
-3.09
-3.02
Cash
0.57
0.17
0.21
0.25
Total Assets
88.91
67.41
50.47
45.23
