D & H India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

184
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR D & H India Ltd

D & H India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.93

-1.54

0.51

0.58

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.76

-1.72

-1.74

Tax paid

0.16

0.16

-0.12

-0.17

Working capital

-0.77

5.73

0.97

2.32

Other operating items

Operating

-3.24

2.58

-0.36

0.98

Capital expenditure

0.16

-0.41

0.14

0.75

Free cash flow

-3.07

2.16

-0.22

1.73

Equity raised

44.58

46.42

43.84

42.96

Investing

0.09

-0.06

0.04

0.14

Financing

1.69

6.17

4.28

7.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.29

54.69

47.94

52.72

