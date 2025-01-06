D & H India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.93
-1.54
0.51
0.58
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.76
-1.72
-1.74
Tax paid
0.16
0.16
-0.12
-0.17
Working capital
-0.77
5.73
0.97
2.32
Other operating items
Operating
-3.24
2.58
-0.36
0.98
Capital expenditure
0.16
-0.41
0.14
0.75
Free cash flow
-3.07
2.16
-0.22
1.73
Equity raised
44.58
46.42
43.84
42.96
Investing
0.09
-0.06
0.04
0.14
Financing
1.69
6.17
4.28
7.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.29
54.69
47.94
52.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.