D & H India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

178.85
(-2.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.61

79.01

68.69

60.1

yoy growth (%)

-14.43

15.03

14.29

-3.64

Raw materials

-50.94

-57.47

-47.67

-37.9

As % of sales

75.33

72.74

69.4

63.07

Employee costs

-7.28

-8.68

-8.48

-7.87

As % of sales

10.77

10.99

12.35

13.09

Other costs

-7.37

-10.95

-8.99

-10.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.9

13.85

13.09

17.37

Operating profit

2.01

1.89

3.52

3.87

OPM

2.97

2.4

5.13

6.45

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.76

-1.72

-1.74

Interest expense

-1.37

-1.79

-1.49

-1.62

Other income

0.14

0.12

0.2

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.93

-1.54

0.51

0.58

Taxes

0.16

0.16

-0.12

-0.17

Tax rate

-17.84

-10.79

-23.56

-30.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

-1.37

0.39

0.4

Exceptional items

0.02

-0.3

-0.07

-0.04

Net profit

-0.74

-1.68

0.31

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-55.55

-632.84

-11.64

-10.55

NPM

-1.1

-2.12

0.45

0.59

