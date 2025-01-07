Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.61
79.01
68.69
60.1
yoy growth (%)
-14.43
15.03
14.29
-3.64
Raw materials
-50.94
-57.47
-47.67
-37.9
As % of sales
75.33
72.74
69.4
63.07
Employee costs
-7.28
-8.68
-8.48
-7.87
As % of sales
10.77
10.99
12.35
13.09
Other costs
-7.37
-10.95
-8.99
-10.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.9
13.85
13.09
17.37
Operating profit
2.01
1.89
3.52
3.87
OPM
2.97
2.4
5.13
6.45
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.76
-1.72
-1.74
Interest expense
-1.37
-1.79
-1.49
-1.62
Other income
0.14
0.12
0.2
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.93
-1.54
0.51
0.58
Taxes
0.16
0.16
-0.12
-0.17
Tax rate
-17.84
-10.79
-23.56
-30.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
-1.37
0.39
0.4
Exceptional items
0.02
-0.3
-0.07
-0.04
Net profit
-0.74
-1.68
0.31
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-55.55
-632.84
-11.64
-10.55
NPM
-1.1
-2.12
0.45
0.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.