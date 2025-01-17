Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.43
15.01
14.07
-3.73
Op profit growth
6.59
-45.24
-8.96
13.76
EBIT growth
91.24
-88.56
-11.6
16.75
Net profit growth
-54.78
-1,005.98
-34.65
-0.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.96
2.38
5
6.27
EBIT margin
0.61
0.27
2.78
3.59
Net profit margin
-1.14
-2.17
0.27
0.48
RoCE
0.89
0.47
4.16
4.72
RoNW
-0.65
-1.41
0.15
0.24
RoA
-0.41
-0.92
0.1
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.05
-2.32
0.26
0.39
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.39
-4.73
-2.1
-1.99
Book value per share
39.43
41.01
40.82
40.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-14.27
-5.99
80.57
51.79
P/CEPS
-4.41
-2.93
-9.95
-10.13
P/B
0.38
0.33
0.51
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
11.94
12.52
7.55
7.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.66
-10.78
-30.38
-36.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.26
71.98
75.41
84.6
Inventory days
130.01
113.77
118.21
118.6
Creditor days
-47.92
-53.73
-61.52
-58.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.3
-0.12
-1.25
-1.32
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.48
0.4
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
7.27
7.87
3.53
3.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.33
-72.74
-69.45
-63.1
Employee costs
-10.77
-11
-12.42
-13.23
Other costs
-10.91
-13.86
-13.11
-17.39
