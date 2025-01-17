iifl-logo-icon 1
D & H India Ltd Key Ratios

204
(7.88%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.43

15.01

14.07

-3.73

Op profit growth

6.59

-45.24

-8.96

13.76

EBIT growth

91.24

-88.56

-11.6

16.75

Net profit growth

-54.78

-1,005.98

-34.65

-0.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.96

2.38

5

6.27

EBIT margin

0.61

0.27

2.78

3.59

Net profit margin

-1.14

-2.17

0.27

0.48

RoCE

0.89

0.47

4.16

4.72

RoNW

-0.65

-1.41

0.15

0.24

RoA

-0.41

-0.92

0.1

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.05

-2.32

0.26

0.39

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.39

-4.73

-2.1

-1.99

Book value per share

39.43

41.01

40.82

40.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-14.27

-5.99

80.57

51.79

P/CEPS

-4.41

-2.93

-9.95

-10.13

P/B

0.38

0.33

0.51

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

11.94

12.52

7.55

7.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.66

-10.78

-30.38

-36.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.26

71.98

75.41

84.6

Inventory days

130.01

113.77

118.21

118.6

Creditor days

-47.92

-53.73

-61.52

-58.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.3

-0.12

-1.25

-1.32

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.48

0.4

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

7.27

7.87

3.53

3.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.33

-72.74

-69.45

-63.1

Employee costs

-10.77

-11

-12.42

-13.23

Other costs

-10.91

-13.86

-13.11

-17.39

