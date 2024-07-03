SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹195
Prev. Close₹186.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.15
Day's High₹195
Day's Low₹179
52 Week's High₹199
52 Week's Low₹79.02
Book Value₹52.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.7
P/E54.49
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.19
8.21
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.11
29.03
23.63
21.35
Net Worth
41.3
37.24
31.03
28.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.61
79.01
68.69
60.1
yoy growth (%)
-14.43
15.03
14.29
-3.64
Raw materials
-50.94
-57.47
-47.67
-37.9
As % of sales
75.33
72.74
69.4
63.07
Employee costs
-7.28
-8.68
-8.48
-7.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.93
-1.54
0.51
0.58
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.76
-1.72
-1.74
Tax paid
0.16
0.16
-0.12
-0.17
Working capital
-0.77
5.73
0.97
2.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.43
15.03
14.29
-3.64
Op profit growth
6.14
-46.25
-8.99
13.14
EBIT growth
76.01
-87.42
-9.22
12.65
Net profit growth
-55.55
-632.84
-11.64
-10.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
185.91
163.32
106.91
79.5
79.02
Excise Duty
28.09
24.63
16.18
11.89
0
Net Sales
157.82
138.69
90.73
67.62
79.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.17
0.51
0.16
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harsh Kumar Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Sen
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Eshanya Guppta
Non Executive Director
Atithi Vora
Whole-time Director
Saurabh Vora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Balraj Kishore Namdeo
Non Executive Director
Suhani Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Bandi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Somendra Sharma
Reports by D & H India Ltd
Summary
Late Promoter, Mr. H. H. Melwani formed a Welding Electrodes manufacturing company with the collaboration of Switzerland in 1962. Under his leadership, D & H India Ltd. made remarkable success and was later on sold to an Indian entrepreneur. In 1985, Mr. Melwani formed 3 more companies under the name and style of - M/S D&H Welding Electrodes Bombay Pvt. Ltd., M/S D&H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd., & M/S D&H Sterling Ltd.Mr. S. M. Vora is a known and prominent Industrialist of Indore in the Steel and Wire segment. His industries M/s Vora Wire Industries India Ltd., and M/s International Steels are engaged in the manufacturing of Steel Wires and Steel Products. Under the leadership and guidance of Mr. Harsh Kumar Vora the company attained todays level by installing modern machinery to manufacture welding electrodes, SAW Wires and Fluxes, CO2 Wires, Flux Cored Wire and Welding Machines, etc. By his effective management, the Company found a place among the top companies in the Welding Industry.D&H India Limited (Formerly D & H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd.) is one of the top welding companies in India to have received ISO 9001-2015 certification for quality standards for all its manufacturing plants. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1985 as a Private Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1993. The Company manufacture Welding Electrodes & Consumables, CO2 Wire, SAW Wire, M Core Wire, Flux Powder, Flux cored Wire, Stainless Steel Wire & other si
Read More
The D & H India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D & H India Ltd is ₹150.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D & H India Ltd is 54.49 and 3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D & H India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D & H India Ltd is ₹79.02 and ₹199 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D & H India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.68%, 3 Years at 97.07%, 1 Year at 136.54%, 6 Month at 47.08%, 3 Month at 29.77% and 1 Month at 18.20%.
