D & H India Ltd Share Price

184.05
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open195
  • Day's High195
  • 52 Wk High199
  • Prev. Close186.35
  • Day's Low179
  • 52 Wk Low 79.02
  • Turnover (lac)40.15
  • P/E54.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.24
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

D & H India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

195

Prev. Close

186.35

Turnover(Lac.)

40.15

Day's High

195

Day's Low

179

52 Week's High

199

52 Week's Low

79.02

Book Value

52.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.7

P/E

54.49

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0

D & H India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

D & H India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

D & H India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 47.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D & H India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.19

8.21

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.11

29.03

23.63

21.35

Net Worth

41.3

37.24

31.03

28.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.61

79.01

68.69

60.1

yoy growth (%)

-14.43

15.03

14.29

-3.64

Raw materials

-50.94

-57.47

-47.67

-37.9

As % of sales

75.33

72.74

69.4

63.07

Employee costs

-7.28

-8.68

-8.48

-7.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.93

-1.54

0.51

0.58

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.76

-1.72

-1.74

Tax paid

0.16

0.16

-0.12

-0.17

Working capital

-0.77

5.73

0.97

2.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.43

15.03

14.29

-3.64

Op profit growth

6.14

-46.25

-8.99

13.14

EBIT growth

76.01

-87.42

-9.22

12.65

Net profit growth

-55.55

-632.84

-11.64

-10.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

185.91

163.32

106.91

79.5

79.02

Excise Duty

28.09

24.63

16.18

11.89

0

Net Sales

157.82

138.69

90.73

67.62

79.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.17

0.51

0.16

0.12

D & H India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D & H India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harsh Kumar Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Sen

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Eshanya Guppta

Non Executive Director

Atithi Vora

Whole-time Director

Saurabh Vora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Balraj Kishore Namdeo

Non Executive Director

Suhani Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Bandi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Somendra Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D & H India Ltd

Summary

Late Promoter, Mr. H. H. Melwani formed a Welding Electrodes manufacturing company with the collaboration of Switzerland in 1962. Under his leadership, D & H India Ltd. made remarkable success and was later on sold to an Indian entrepreneur. In 1985, Mr. Melwani formed 3 more companies under the name and style of - M/S D&H Welding Electrodes Bombay Pvt. Ltd., M/S D&H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd., & M/S D&H Sterling Ltd.Mr. S. M. Vora is a known and prominent Industrialist of Indore in the Steel and Wire segment. His industries M/s Vora Wire Industries India Ltd., and M/s International Steels are engaged in the manufacturing of Steel Wires and Steel Products. Under the leadership and guidance of Mr. Harsh Kumar Vora the company attained todays level by installing modern machinery to manufacture welding electrodes, SAW Wires and Fluxes, CO2 Wires, Flux Cored Wire and Welding Machines, etc. By his effective management, the Company found a place among the top companies in the Welding Industry.D&H India Limited (Formerly D & H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd.) is one of the top welding companies in India to have received ISO 9001-2015 certification for quality standards for all its manufacturing plants. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1985 as a Private Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1993. The Company manufacture Welding Electrodes & Consumables, CO2 Wire, SAW Wire, M Core Wire, Flux Powder, Flux cored Wire, Stainless Steel Wire & other si
Company FAQs

What is the D & H India Ltd share price today?

The D & H India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of D & H India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D & H India Ltd is ₹150.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D & H India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D & H India Ltd is 54.49 and 3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D & H India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D & H India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D & H India Ltd is ₹79.02 and ₹199 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D & H India Ltd?

D & H India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.68%, 3 Years at 97.07%, 1 Year at 136.54%, 6 Month at 47.08%, 3 Month at 29.77% and 1 Month at 18.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D & H India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D & H India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.26 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 47.71 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

