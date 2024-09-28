AGM 28/09/2024 We are pleased to submit the confirmation of appointment of Mr. Rajendra Bandi (DIN:00051441) as a Director under the Category of Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for first term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f, 10.08.2024. and Confirmation of appointment of Mr. Somendra Sharma (DIN:10736941) as a Director under the Category of Non Executive Independent Director for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f, 23.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)