D & H India Ltd Peer Comparison

D & H India Ltd Peer Comparison

204
(7.88%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

D & H INDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

2,932.4

42.9681,104.56450.611.32,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

3,954.85

113.3348,155.23107.930.31,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,236.5

116.4427,936.6569.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,220.9

67.2223,804.8686.470.32705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

489.75

57.4721,006.2988.620.12973.6360.27

