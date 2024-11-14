Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(2) read with clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors upon the Report of the Audit Committee and Independent Directors Committee, in its Board meeting of the Company held on Monday, 23ld December, 2024 has considered and approved the draft scheme of the amalgamation of V & H Infra Private Limited (Transferor Company) with D & H India Ltd. (Transferee Company).

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

D&H India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 3. And Other Routine Businesses. This has is in continuation with the previous notice dated 6th November, 2024 given under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, by which it was informed that a meeting No. 5/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. 1. The Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th Sept., 2024. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Pursuant of regulation 30and other applicable regulation of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we are pleased to inform you the Board of Director of the Company in their meeting held on 23.08.2024 approve the appointment of Mr. Somendra Sharma as additional Director in the category of Independent Director. Board of Director of the Company in their meeting held on 23rd August, 2024 have approved the Appointment of Mr. Somendra Sharma (DIN:10736941) as additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

D&H India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and consider and approve Board Report Notice of AGM Cut-off date and Book Closure date for the purpose of AGM. in Continuance with our previous SE Letter dated 2nd August 2024 and further revised letter dated 7th August,2024. we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board was held on 10th August, 2024. Board taken decisions as per the agenda of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

D&H India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial for the year ended 31st March 2024 and further authority to Directors CS and CFO to sign the financials and submit the same to Auditors for their Report. 3. To take on record the Auditors Report submitted by Statutory Auditor for the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Take a note of Audited Results to be published in terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 5. Other regular matters This is in continuation of our letter no. D&H/CS/24-25/10 dated 20th May, 2024 regarding intimation for Board meeting for consideration and approval of the Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended 31stMarch, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon by Statutory Auditors for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2024, in PDF Format, which were also approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) The Board Considered and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements containing the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024 and Audited Results to be published in term of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M. Read less.. The Board Considered and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements containing the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024 and Audited Results to be published in term of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024