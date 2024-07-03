iifl-logo-icon 1
D & H India Ltd Company Summary

175.75
(-3.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

D & H India Ltd Summary

Late Promoter, Mr. H. H. Melwani formed a Welding Electrodes manufacturing company with the collaboration of Switzerland in 1962. Under his leadership, D & H India Ltd. made remarkable success and was later on sold to an Indian entrepreneur. In 1985, Mr. Melwani formed 3 more companies under the name and style of - M/S D&H Welding Electrodes Bombay Pvt. Ltd., M/S D&H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd., & M/S D&H Sterling Ltd.Mr. S. M. Vora is a known and prominent Industrialist of Indore in the Steel and Wire segment. His industries M/s Vora Wire Industries India Ltd., and M/s International Steels are engaged in the manufacturing of Steel Wires and Steel Products. Under the leadership and guidance of Mr. Harsh Kumar Vora the company attained todays level by installing modern machinery to manufacture welding electrodes, SAW Wires and Fluxes, CO2 Wires, Flux Cored Wire and Welding Machines, etc. By his effective management, the Company found a place among the top companies in the Welding Industry.D&H India Limited (Formerly D & H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd.) is one of the top welding companies in India to have received ISO 9001-2015 certification for quality standards for all its manufacturing plants. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1985 as a Private Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1993. The Company manufacture Welding Electrodes & Consumables, CO2 Wire, SAW Wire, M Core Wire, Flux Powder, Flux cored Wire, Stainless Steel Wire & other similar activities. It commissioned the Flux-cored Wire Project during 2006-07.

