Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.25
20.25
20.25
20.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.36
0.32
0.38
Net Worth
20.63
20.61
20.57
20.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.63
20.61
20.57
20.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.65
13.65
12.43
15.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.98
6.64
8.08
4.95
Inventories
4.66
5.05
2.46
0.77
Inventory Days
185.92
Sundry Debtors
1.09
1.3
3.05
3.05
Debtor Days
736.44
Other Current Assets
23.59
8.3
9.27
6.32
Sundry Creditors
-7.37
-8.09
-6.8
-5.18
Creditor Days
1,250.75
Other Current Liabilities
-16.99
0.08
0.09
-0.01
Cash
2
0.32
0.06
0.03
Total Assets
20.63
20.61
20.57
20.62
