|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.52
-5.77
1,583.39
Op profit growth
-61.5
-44.78
1,071.67
EBIT growth
-34.41
-38.49
91.13
Net profit growth
-34.4
-38.49
89.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.59
-0.74
-1.26
-1.82
EBIT margin
0.34
0.25
0.39
3.43
Net profit margin
0.23
0.17
0.26
2.4
RoCE
0.38
0.59
0.91
RoNW
0.06
0.1
0.16
RoA
0.06
0.1
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.03
Book value per share
10.13
10.11
10.07
10
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.9
-30.9
-30.9
-30.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.28
19.94
8.15
Inventory days
102.43
27.45
12.8
Creditor days
-41.84
-20.21
-7.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.03
-0.08
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
4.69
1.86
2.71
-12.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.33
-99.42
-100.61
-97.43
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.11
-0.07
-0.49
Other costs
-1.89
-1.2
-0.57
-3.88
