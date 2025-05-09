iifl-logo
Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Key Ratios

14.4
(5.19%)
May 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.52

-5.77

1,583.39

Op profit growth

-61.5

-44.78

1,071.67

EBIT growth

-34.41

-38.49

91.13

Net profit growth

-34.4

-38.49

89.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.59

-0.74

-1.26

-1.82

EBIT margin

0.34

0.25

0.39

3.43

Net profit margin

0.23

0.17

0.26

2.4

RoCE

0.38

0.59

0.91

RoNW

0.06

0.1

0.16

RoA

0.06

0.1

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

0.04

0.07

0.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.03

Book value per share

10.13

10.11

10.07

10

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.9

-30.9

-30.9

-30.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.28

19.94

8.15

Inventory days

102.43

27.45

12.8

Creditor days

-41.84

-20.21

-7.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.03

-0.08

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

4.69

1.86

2.71

-12.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.33

-99.42

-100.61

-97.43

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.11

-0.07

-0.49

Other costs

-1.89

-1.2

-0.57

-3.88

