Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.17
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Working capital
-1.98
-0.34
1.97
-12.19
Other operating items
Operating
-1.96
-0.3
2.1
-12.28
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-1.96
-0.31
2.1
-12.27
Equity raised
0.72
0.64
0.37
0.55
Investing
2
0.18
2.09
10.39
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.75
0.5
4.56
-1.32
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.