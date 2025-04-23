Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹15.5
Prev. Close₹13.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹15.5
Day's Low₹12.4
52 Week's High₹17.5
52 Week's Low₹12.55
Book Value₹10.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.25
20.25
20.25
20.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.36
0.32
0.38
Net Worth
20.63
20.61
20.57
20.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.51
3.37
0.52
13.56
yoy growth (%)
-55.15
539.79
-96.11
-41.28
Raw materials
-1.49
-3.27
-0.47
-13.33
As % of sales
98.89
97.09
90.42
98.25
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.13
-0.08
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.17
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Working capital
-1.98
-0.34
1.97
-12.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.15
539.79
-96.11
-41.28
Op profit growth
183.84
-96.22
2,617.8
134.39
EBIT growth
-53.13
-69.83
-294.78
-217.6
Net profit growth
-53.13
-70.23
-247.22
-267.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
23.11
47.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
23.11
47.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,251.75
|97.69
|2,59,892.65
|4,275.39
|0.06
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
797.05
|65.17
|27,976.46
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
259.9
|14.57
|20,318.32
|460.56
|2.39
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
535.35
|139.05
|11,825.08
|26.61
|0.27
|291.34
|64.86
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
245.95
|117.12
|7,997.89
|21.58
|0
|470.55
|35.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pramila Bansal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Raj Mohta
Non Executive Director
Naren Joshi
Independent Director
Rabindranath Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd
Summary
Dalmia Industrial Development Limited incorporated on November 04th, 1982. The Company is primarily engaged in wholesale trading of textile fibres, construction material and iron and steel parts.
Read More
The Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is ₹29.16 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is 0 and 1.36 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is ₹12.55 and ₹17.5 as of 09 May ‘25
Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.35%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -17.58%.
