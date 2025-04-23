iifl-logo
Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Share Price

14.4
(5.19%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open15.5
  • Day's High15.5
  • 52 Wk High17.5
  • Prev. Close13.69
  • Day's Low12.4
  • 52 Wk Low 12.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

15.5

Prev. Close

13.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

15.5

Day's Low

12.4

52 Week's High

17.5

52 Week's Low

12.55

Book Value

10.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:54 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.19%

Non-Promoter- 99.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.25

20.25

20.25

20.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.36

0.32

0.38

Net Worth

20.63

20.61

20.57

20.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.51

3.37

0.52

13.56

yoy growth (%)

-55.15

539.79

-96.11

-41.28

Raw materials

-1.49

-3.27

-0.47

-13.33

As % of sales

98.89

97.09

90.42

98.25

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.08

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0.17

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.04

0

Working capital

-1.98

-0.34

1.97

-12.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.15

539.79

-96.11

-41.28

Op profit growth

183.84

-96.22

2,617.8

134.39

EBIT growth

-53.13

-69.83

-294.78

-217.6

Net profit growth

-53.13

-70.23

-247.22

-267.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

23.11

47.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

23.11

47.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.49

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,251.75

97.692,59,892.654,275.390.066,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

797.05

65.1727,976.4665.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

259.9

14.5720,318.32460.562.3913,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

535.35

139.0511,825.0826.610.27291.3464.86

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

245.95

117.127,997.8921.580470.5535.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pramila Bansal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Raj Mohta

Non Executive Director

Naren Joshi

Independent Director

Rabindranath Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Summary

Dalmia Industrial Development Limited incorporated on November 04th, 1982. The Company is primarily engaged in wholesale trading of textile fibres, construction material and iron and steel parts.
Company FAQs

What is the Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd share price today?

The Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is ₹29.16 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is 0 and 1.36 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is ₹12.55 and ₹17.5 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd?

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.35%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -17.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.80 %

