Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31st 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting for approving the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date of Annual General Meeting(AGM) fix the dates of the Closure of Books And Registers Of Members and to appoint scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Revised Outcome of the meeting held on 14th August, 2024 due to some error and omission. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024