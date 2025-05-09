Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,251.75
|97.69
|2,59,892.65
|4,275.39
|0.06
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
797.05
|65.17
|27,976.46
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
259.9
|14.57
|20,318.32
|460.56
|2.39
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
535.35
|139.05
|11,825.08
|26.61
|0.27
|291.34
|64.86
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
245.95
|117.12
|7,997.89
|21.58
|0
|470.55
|35.45
No Record Found
