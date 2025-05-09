Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.51
3.37
0.52
13.56
yoy growth (%)
-55.15
539.79
-96.11
-41.28
Raw materials
-1.49
-3.27
-0.47
-13.33
As % of sales
98.89
97.09
90.42
98.25
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.13
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
7.2
3.94
16.03
0.53
Other costs
-0.49
-0.17
-5.43
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.72
5.09
1,032.52
2.69
Operating profit
-0.58
-0.2
-5.47
-0.2
OPM
-38.81
-6.13
-1,038.97
-1.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.61
0.26
5.65
0.11
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.17
-0.09
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Tax rate
-26.75
-26.74
-25.75
-1.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.03
0.13
-0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.03
0.13
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
-53.13
-70.23
-247.22
-267.2
NPM
1.21
1.16
25.07
-0.66
