iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.4
(5.19%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.51

3.37

0.52

13.56

yoy growth (%)

-55.15

539.79

-96.11

-41.28

Raw materials

-1.49

-3.27

-0.47

-13.33

As % of sales

98.89

97.09

90.42

98.25

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales

7.2

3.94

16.03

0.53

Other costs

-0.49

-0.17

-5.43

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.72

5.09

1,032.52

2.69

Operating profit

-0.58

-0.2

-5.47

-0.2

OPM

-38.81

-6.13

-1,038.97

-1.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.61

0.26

5.65

0.11

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0.17

-0.09

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.04

0

Tax rate

-26.75

-26.74

-25.75

-1.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.03

0.13

-0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.03

0.13

-0.08

yoy growth (%)

-53.13

-70.23

-247.22

-267.2

NPM

1.21

1.16

25.07

-0.66

Dalmia Industria : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.