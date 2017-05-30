Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd Management Discussions

Social Welfare Activities has been an integral part of the Company since inception. The Company is committed to fulfill its social responsibility as a good corporate citizen. The Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to the provision of Section 135, has laid down the requirement for constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, which shall be responsible for laying down the CSR Policy, to a certain class or classes of Companies. However, our Company does not fall under the requisite criteria and thus the compliance with the relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board of Directors of Dalmia Industrial Development Limited is committed to maintain the highest standard of honesty, openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role to play in achieving the goal.

The Companys Whistleblower Policy encourages Directors and employees to bring to the Companys attention, instances of unethical behavior and actual or suspected incidents of fraud or violation of the conduct that could adversely impact the Companys operations, business performance and / or reputation. The Policy provides that the Company investigates such incidents, when reported, in an impartial manner and takes appropriate action to ensure that the requisite standards of professional and ethical conduct are always upheld. It is the Companys Policy to ensure that no employee is victimized or harassed for bringing such incidents to the attention of the Company. The practice of the Whistleblower Policy is overseen by the Board of Directors and no employee has been denied access to the Committee. The Whistleblower Policy is available on the Companys website www.dalmiaindustry.co.in.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company believes that internal control is a necessary concomitant of the principle of prudent business governance that freedom of management should be exercised within a framework of appropriate checks and balances. The Company remains committed to ensuring an effective internal control environment that inter alia provides assurance on orderly and efficient conduct of operations, security of assets, prevention and detection of frauds/errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Companys independent and Internal Audit processes, both at the Business and Corporate levels, provide assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls, compliance with operating systems, internal policies and regulatory requirements.

The Financial Statements of the Company are prepared on the basis of the Significant Accounting Policies that are carefully selected by management and approved by the Board. These, in turn are supported by a set of divisional Delegation Manual & Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been established for individual units/ areas of operations.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. Such controls have been tested during the year and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed. Nonetheless the Company recognizes that any internal financial control framework, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations and accordingly, regular audit and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis. The Company is in process of appointing an internal auditor to oversee the internal audit mechanism and the same will be done at the earliest.

SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

The registered office of the Company has not changed during the year under review.

NO. OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors met 7 (Seven) times during the financial year i.e. on 15/04/2016, 30/05/2016, 11/08/2016, 30/08/2016, 27/10/2016, 14/11/2016 and 14/02/2017.

The details of Directors attendance in the Board Meeting is stated below:

Sr. No. Name of Director No of Board Meetings attended during Financial Year 2016 – 1. Mr. Vineet Chowdhary* 0(Zero) 2. Mr. Vikash Chowdhary* 7(Seven) 3. Mr. Alok Agarwal 7(Seven) 4. Ms. Pramila Bansal 7(Seven) 5. Mr. Dhelia Vikash 7(Seven) 6. Mr. Kishor Vasant Hajare 7(Seven) 7. Mr. Sailendra Nath Bakshi 7(Seven) 8. Mr. Raj Mohta NIL

* Resigned from the Directorship on 30.05.2017

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing and Obligation Requirement) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors.

Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the nomination and remuneration committee.

None of the independent directors are due for re-appointment.

AUDITORS AND AUDITOR’S OBSERVATIONS:

M/s R.K.P Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata, hold office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board recommends their appointment for a term of two consecutive years from the conclusion of thirty fifth Annual General Meeting up to the conclusion of thirty seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company in the calendar year 2019. The Company has received letter from them to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified from appointment.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s. R.K.P Associates, Chartered Accountants, in their Audit Report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review. All observations of Auditors are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments by Directors in this report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT

Mr. Amit R Dadheech & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2016-17, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under. The secretarial audit report for FY 2016-17 forms part of the Annual Report as "ANNEXURE III" to the Board Report.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Chapter V of The Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. No deposit remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year and accordingly there has been no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year.

COST AUDITORS

Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company during the financial year under review.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the Corporate Governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report. The Certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate

Governance as stipulated under Regulation 27 is also published elsewhere in this Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, RESEARCH &DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

(a) Energy conservation measures taken : Nil (b) Additional investments and proposals if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy : Nil (c) Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods : Nil (d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production : Nil

FORM-A: FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

A. Power and fuel consumption : Nil B. Consumption per unit of production : Nil

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

FORM-B: FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION ETC.,

I Research and Development : Nil II Technology Absorption, Adaptation and : Nil Innovation

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars Current year Previous Year Foreign Exchange earnings NIL NIL Foreign Exchange Out go NIL NIL

ANTI SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

The Company is committed to provide a protective environment at workplace for all its women employees. To ensure that every woman employee is treated with dignity and respect and as mandated under "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013". The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. An Internal Committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. All employees including trainees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the current financial year.

Number of Complaints received : Nil Number of Complaints disposed off : Nil

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME

The Company has established a Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors. As per Reg 25(7) of SEBI (LODR) In which the Board briefed him about the following points: a) Nature of the industry in which the Company operates b) Business model of the Company c) Roles, rights, responsibilities of independent directors d) Any other relevant information

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Particulars of employees as required to be disclosed in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are made available at the registered office of the Company. The members desirous of obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company.

