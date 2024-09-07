AGM 30/09/2024 The AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. The company has fixed the book closure date from September 24, 2024 to September 30, 2024 and cut off date is September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 42nd AGM of the company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at the registered office of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith voting results along with scrutinizers report of 42nd AGM held on September 30, 2204. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)