DCB Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
316.21
314.58
312.3
311.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,755.06
4,251.53
3,736.53
3,447.1
Net Worth
5,071.27
4,566.11
4,048.83
3,758.59
Minority Interest
Debt
55,572.51
45,357.03
38,773.53
34,186.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
70.24
59.4
51.43
42.34
Total Liabilities
60,714.02
49,982.54
42,873.79
37,987.04
Fixed Assets
864.88
826.27
661.18
568.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
16,210.85
12,582.46
9,050.65
8,413.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
208.71
219.39
281.42
198.33
Networking Capital
-560.88
-392.04
-306.02
29.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,832.31
2,050.69
1,664.19
1,687.4
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,393.19
-2,442.73
-1,970.21
-1,657.43
Cash
3,065.89
2,368.42
4,090.76
3,039.34
Total Assets
19,789.45
15,604.5
13,777.99
12,249.84
DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
