DCB Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

113.94
(-1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

316.21

314.58

312.3

311.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,755.06

4,251.53

3,736.53

3,447.1

Net Worth

5,071.27

4,566.11

4,048.83

3,758.59

Minority Interest

Debt

55,572.51

45,357.03

38,773.53

34,186.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

70.24

59.4

51.43

42.34

Total Liabilities

60,714.02

49,982.54

42,873.79

37,987.04

Fixed Assets

864.88

826.27

661.18

568.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

16,210.85

12,582.46

9,050.65

8,413.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

208.71

219.39

281.42

198.33

Networking Capital

-560.88

-392.04

-306.02

29.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,832.31

2,050.69

1,664.19

1,687.4

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,393.19

-2,442.73

-1,970.21

-1,657.43

Cash

3,065.89

2,368.42

4,090.76

3,039.34

Total Assets

19,789.45

15,604.5

13,777.99

12,249.84

DCB Bank : related Articles

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

