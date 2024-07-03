iifl-logo-icon 1
DCB Bank Ltd Share Price

116.96
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.8
  • Day's High122.09
  • 52 Wk High163.45
  • Prev. Close121.1
  • Day's Low115.61
  • 52 Wk Low 108.69
  • Turnover (lac)1,849.37
  • P/E6.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.42
  • EPS18.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,670.42
  • Div. Yield1.03
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DCB Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

120.8

Prev. Close

121.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1,849.37

Day's High

122.09

Day's Low

115.61

52 Week's High

163.45

52 Week's Low

108.69

Book Value

161.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,670.42

P/E

6.69

EPS

18.13

Divi. Yield

1.03

DCB Bank Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

DCB Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

DCB Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.95%

Foreign: 13.95%

Indian: 0.78%

Non-Promoter- 37.71%

Institutions: 37.71%

Non-Institutions: 47.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCB Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

316.21

314.58

312.3

311.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,755.06

4,251.53

3,736.53

3,447.1

Net Worth

5,071.27

4,566.11

4,048.83

3,758.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

273.76

-366.9

361.56

-382.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

DCB Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCB Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Iqbal Ishak Khan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rubi Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Amyn Jassani

Independent Director

Shabbir Merchant

Independent Director

Somasundaram Palamadairamaswamy

Independent Director

Rafiq Ramzanali Somani

Independent Director

Tarun Balram

Independent Director

Thiyagarajan Kumar

Part Time Chairman

F N Subedar

Independent Director

Lakshmy Chandrasekaran

Managing Director & CEO

Praveen Achuthan Kutty

Additional Director

Nasser Munjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCB Bank Ltd

Summary

DCB Bank Limited, (formerly known as Development Credit Bank Limited) was established in May, 1995. The name of the Bank was changed from Development Credit Bank Limited to DCB Bank Limited on December 30, 2013. The Bank is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. Keeping in view its inherent strengths, branch network and expertise, the Bank s target market is mainly small business owners / self-employed / small business segment (traders, shopkeepers, business owners, MSMEs and SMEs). The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and theCompanies Act, 2013. The Bank distributes Life Insurance, Health Insurance, General Insurance and Mutual Fund products to new and existing customers. DCB Bank Limited started as a Credit Society in 1930s. Eventually, Diamond Jubilee Co-operative Bank Ltd merged with Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd. In year 1981, Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd amalgamated with Masalawalla Co-operative Bank Ltd to form the Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. Later on, Citi Cooperative Bank Ltd merged with Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. In 1995, Development Co-operative Bank Ltd was converted into Development Credit Bank Ltd.During the year 1995-96, the Bank opened new branches at Vapi, Sidhpur, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. During the year next year, they opened the new branches at Mira Road and Rajkot. A total of 11 news new branches were opened during the two financial years of 199
Company FAQs

What is the DCB Bank Ltd share price today?

The DCB Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCB Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCB Bank Ltd is ₹3670.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCB Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCB Bank Ltd is 6.69 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCB Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCB Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCB Bank Ltd is ₹108.69 and ₹163.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCB Bank Ltd?

DCB Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.88%, 3 Years at 14.82%, 1 Year at -18.37%, 6 Month at -13.81%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -6.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCB Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCB Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.73 %
Institutions - 37.71 %
Public - 47.55 %

