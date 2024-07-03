Summary

DCB Bank Limited, (formerly known as Development Credit Bank Limited) was established in May, 1995. The name of the Bank was changed from Development Credit Bank Limited to DCB Bank Limited on December 30, 2013. The Bank is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. Keeping in view its inherent strengths, branch network and expertise, the Bank s target market is mainly small business owners / self-employed / small business segment (traders, shopkeepers, business owners, MSMEs and SMEs). The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and theCompanies Act, 2013. The Bank distributes Life Insurance, Health Insurance, General Insurance and Mutual Fund products to new and existing customers. DCB Bank Limited started as a Credit Society in 1930s. Eventually, Diamond Jubilee Co-operative Bank Ltd merged with Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd. In year 1981, Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd amalgamated with Masalawalla Co-operative Bank Ltd to form the Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. Later on, Citi Cooperative Bank Ltd merged with Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. In 1995, Development Co-operative Bank Ltd was converted into Development Credit Bank Ltd.During the year 1995-96, the Bank opened new branches at Vapi, Sidhpur, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. During the year next year, they opened the new branches at Mira Road and Rajkot. A total of 11 news new branches were opened during the two financial years of 199

