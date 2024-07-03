SectorBanks
Open₹120.8
Prev. Close₹121.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,849.37
Day's High₹122.09
Day's Low₹115.61
52 Week's High₹163.45
52 Week's Low₹108.69
Book Value₹161.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,670.42
P/E6.69
EPS18.13
Divi. Yield1.03
DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
316.21
314.58
312.3
311.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,755.06
4,251.53
3,736.53
3,447.1
Net Worth
5,071.27
4,566.11
4,048.83
3,758.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
273.76
-366.9
361.56
-382.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Iqbal Ishak Khan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rubi Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Amyn Jassani
Independent Director
Shabbir Merchant
Independent Director
Somasundaram Palamadairamaswamy
Independent Director
Rafiq Ramzanali Somani
Independent Director
Tarun Balram
Independent Director
Thiyagarajan Kumar
Part Time Chairman
F N Subedar
Independent Director
Lakshmy Chandrasekaran
Managing Director & CEO
Praveen Achuthan Kutty
Additional Director
Nasser Munjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DCB Bank Ltd
Summary
DCB Bank Limited, (formerly known as Development Credit Bank Limited) was established in May, 1995. The name of the Bank was changed from Development Credit Bank Limited to DCB Bank Limited on December 30, 2013. The Bank is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. Keeping in view its inherent strengths, branch network and expertise, the Bank s target market is mainly small business owners / self-employed / small business segment (traders, shopkeepers, business owners, MSMEs and SMEs). The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and theCompanies Act, 2013. The Bank distributes Life Insurance, Health Insurance, General Insurance and Mutual Fund products to new and existing customers. DCB Bank Limited started as a Credit Society in 1930s. Eventually, Diamond Jubilee Co-operative Bank Ltd merged with Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd. In year 1981, Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd amalgamated with Masalawalla Co-operative Bank Ltd to form the Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. Later on, Citi Cooperative Bank Ltd merged with Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. In 1995, Development Co-operative Bank Ltd was converted into Development Credit Bank Ltd.During the year 1995-96, the Bank opened new branches at Vapi, Sidhpur, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. During the year next year, they opened the new branches at Mira Road and Rajkot. A total of 11 news new branches were opened during the two financial years of 199
The DCB Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCB Bank Ltd is ₹3670.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCB Bank Ltd is 6.69 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCB Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCB Bank Ltd is ₹108.69 and ₹163.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCB Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.88%, 3 Years at 14.82%, 1 Year at -18.37%, 6 Month at -13.81%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -6.22%.
