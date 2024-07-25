iifl-logo-icon 1
DCB Bank Ltd Dividend

114.86
(-0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:09:59 AM

DCB Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Apr 202410 May 202410 May 20241.2512.5Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024 (i) Audited Financial Results of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (ii) Recommendation of Dividend and (iii) Raising of Fund Further, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has also recommended a dividend of Re.1.25/- (Rupee One and Paise Twenty Five only) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each of the Bank, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched within the prescribed time, after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank

DCB Bank: Related News

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

