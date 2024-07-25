Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024 (i) Audited Financial Results of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (ii) Recommendation of Dividend and (iii) Raising of Fund Further, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has also recommended a dividend of Re.1.25/- (Rupee One and Paise Twenty Five only) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each of the Bank, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched within the prescribed time, after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank