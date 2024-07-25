iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DCB Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

113.94
(-1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DCB Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

13.95%

13.96%

13.98%

14.01%

14.02%

Indian

0.78%

0.78%

0.78%

0.78%

0.78%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

37.71%

42.26%

42.4%

47.24%

51.73%

Non-Institutions

47.55%

42.98%

42.82%

37.95%

33.45%

Total Non-Promoter

85.26%

85.24%

85.23%

85.19%

85.18%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.95%

Foreign: 13.95%

Indian: 0.78%

Non-Promoter- 37.71%

Institutions: 37.71%

Non-Institutions: 47.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

DCB Bank: Related NEWS

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DCB Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.