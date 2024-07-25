DCB Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
273.76
-366.9
361.56
-382.1
Other operating items
Operating
273.76
-366.9
361.56
-382.1
Capital expenditure
277.74
37.14
27.25
19.31
Free cash flow
551.5
-329.76
388.81
-362.79
Equity raised
3,442.43
2,816.72
2,241.88
1,656.79
Investing
1,484.61
371.16
327.95
275.56
Financing
34,343.11
27,649.22
23,367.93
18,153.54
Dividends paid
14.26
0
0
0
Net in cash
39,835.92
30,507.34
26,326.57
19,723.1
DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.