DCB Bank Ltd Board Meeting

114.58
(0.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:58 AM

DCB Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
DCB Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please take note of the above in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to the Regulation 30, 33, 52 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Limited Reviewed) of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. on October 24, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report dated October 24, 2024 of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank viz. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Varma & Varma, Chartered Accountants. The financial results were considered and approved at 4.20 p.m. and the Board Meeting continued thereafter for consideration of other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., September 18, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nasser Munjee (DIN: 00010180) as an Additional and Non- Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Bank with effect from September 19, 2024, liable to retire by rotation.
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
DCB Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024.
Board Meeting12 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
Appointment of Mr. Krishnan Sridhar Seshadri (DIN:10508808) as the Additional Director and the Whole Time Director (Executive Director) of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) with effect from June 13, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Mahesh Raman Kutty as Chief Risk Officer of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank)
Board Meeting15 May 202415 May 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Manoj Joshi as the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the Bank for a period of three (3) years effective from June 9, 2024 to June 8, 2027. A brief profile of Mr. Manoj Joshi is attached herewith as Annexure 1.
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
DCB Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Proposal for recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider raising of funds/capital by: i) Issuance of debt securities including unsecured redeemable non-convertible Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds by way of private placement. ii) Issuance of equity shares / other securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement Please take note of the above in compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024 (i) Audited Financial Results of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (ii) Recommendation of Dividend and (iii) Raising of Funds Pursuant to the Regulation 30, 33, 52 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. on April 24, 2024, along with the Audit Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank viz. M/s. B S R & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants. The Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank, have issued the Audit Report on the Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) at its meeting held today, i.e. on March 21, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of M/s. S. N. Ananthasubramanian & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Bank for the financial year 2024-25.
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
This is to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held today, has recommended the candidate for the position of the Whole Time Director (to be designated as Executive Director) of the Bank. Accordingly, as per the extant norms, the Bank will soon be submitting its application to Reserve Bank of India in this regard.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
DCB Bank Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to the Regulation 30, 33, 52 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Limited Reviewed) of the Bank for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. on January 24, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report dated January 24, 2024 of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank viz. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

