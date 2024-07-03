DCB Bank Ltd Summary

DCB Bank Limited, (formerly known as Development Credit Bank Limited) was established in May, 1995. The name of the Bank was changed from Development Credit Bank Limited to DCB Bank Limited on December 30, 2013. The Bank is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. Keeping in view its inherent strengths, branch network and expertise, the Bank s target market is mainly small business owners / self-employed / small business segment (traders, shopkeepers, business owners, MSMEs and SMEs). The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and theCompanies Act, 2013. The Bank distributes Life Insurance, Health Insurance, General Insurance and Mutual Fund products to new and existing customers. DCB Bank Limited started as a Credit Society in 1930s. Eventually, Diamond Jubilee Co-operative Bank Ltd merged with Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd. In year 1981, Ismailia Co-operative Bank Ltd amalgamated with Masalawalla Co-operative Bank Ltd to form the Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. Later on, Citi Cooperative Bank Ltd merged with Development Co-operative Bank Ltd. In 1995, Development Co-operative Bank Ltd was converted into Development Credit Bank Ltd.During the year 1995-96, the Bank opened new branches at Vapi, Sidhpur, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. During the year next year, they opened the new branches at Mira Road and Rajkot. A total of 11 news new branches were opened during the two financial years of 1999-2001.During the year 2001-03, the Bank opened a new branch at Jharsa in Haryana. During the year 2002-03, the Bank launched mobile banking offering both push and pull options. During the year 2004-05, they launched visa funds transfer and celfill offering mobile recharge through ATMs to even non-customers. Also, they launched 3 new brahces during the year.During the year 2005-06, the Bank raised capital through private placement amounting to Rs. 51.99 crores. They launched some new products, namely Free Style Savings Account, Value Savings and M-Power Current Accounts during the year. During the year 2006-07, the Bank launched products like DCB Privilege Banking, DCB Trio Account, which is the combination of a zero-balance savings account, term deposit and personal accident insurance, DCB Corporate Payroll, etc.During the year 2007-08, the Bank opened 8 new branches and 10 ATMs. They opened DCB Sahyog at Dediapada in Gujarat exclusively for microfinance, which provide direct credit facilities to microfinance borrowers through relationships with MFIs in the region. They launched a 24x7 Customer Care Centre. The Bank formed a strategic alliance with HDFC Ltd for marketing their home loan products. The Bank had been empanelled as a clearing and settlement banker with the National Commodities & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) in addition to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The Operations and Technology division moved to new premises at Vikhroli in Mumbai. In March 4, 2008, the Bank launched their credit card business called DCB Advantage Card. The Bank made a tie up with ICICI Bank in order to extract the best skills and to utilize their experience for a successful execution of the task. As at March 31, 2008, the Bank had 76 branches and 4 extension counters. The Bank has 112 ATMs across the country and the customers can access to a network of 18,000 ATMs in India. In August 2008, the Bank inaugurated new branch in Dharavi in Mumbai.With a vision of strengthening neighbourhood banking, DCB Bank set up a separate vertical in FY 2010 to focus on Traditional Community Banking. The aim is to address the specific needs of the Community and provide personalized solutions wherever possible.In FY 2013, the bank restarted Commercial Vehicle (CV) financing to improve the banks ability to achieve priority sector lending (PSL) targets. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the bank opened 36 new branches, taking the total tally of branches to 130. In the last many years, this is the highest number of new branches installed in one financial year by the bank. New branches were opened in many locations including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan.During the year, the bank acquired over 1,400 new NRI customers. During the year under review, the bank launched domestic debit cards for NRE accounts.In FY 2014, the bank launched Indias first co-branded prepaid card for disbursal of small loans by Janalakshmi Microfinance. The product is administered in association with Jana Urban Foundation. The program aims to provide cashless disbursal which has a major positive impact on financial inclusion.During the financial year ended 31 March 2015, DCB Bank opened 24 new branches, taking the total tally of branches to 154. New branches were opened in many locations including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. In addition to existing Visa Debit cards, DCB Bank started issuing Rupay Debit cards in FY 2015.In its trade finance business, DCB Bank started relationship with Habib Bank in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and United Kingdom in FY 2015.DCB Bank added approximately 1,500 new NRI customers in FY 2015.During the year, credit rating agency CRISIL upgraded the banks Long Term rating from A-/Stable to A-/Positive.In October 2014, the bank issued 30,432,136 shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at Rs. 82.15 per share amounting to Rs. 250 crore.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, DCB Bank increased its branch network by 44 branches - 22 in Retail and 22 in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB). In October 2015, the bank announced its intention to increase the number of branches by 150 in 24 months.In FY 2016, the banks Branch Operations team simplified and automated several processes in order to improve productivity and provide better customer experience. Risk management and process controls were also strengthened. The bank increased its ATMs from 328 in FY 2015 to 410 in FY 2016.In March 2016, DCB Bank launched Indias first Aadhaar based biometric fingerprint ATM on a pilot basis. With regard to Mortgage/Micro Mortgage advances, DCB Bank made tremendous efforts in FY 2016 in enhancing the products, improving processes and controlling portfolio quality.With regard to Loan against Gold, DCB Bank embarked upon a 1 hour loan approval / disbursal process in many branches in FY 2016. Customers were delighted with the new process and gave the bank excellent feedback. In FY 2016, DCB Bank added 23 new relationships in Corporate Banking. As economic conditions continued to be under stress for many sectors during the year under review, the bank exited a few exposures leading to decrease in overall Corporate Banking Advances. As a result of the early warning systems in place and timely management of risky exposures, Corporate Banking portfolio quality remained stable. In FY 2016, DCB Bank acquired approximately 1,300 new NRI customers.In FY 2016, DCB Bank actively participated in Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and opened 19,413 accounts. The bank has enabled RuPay Debit Cards for PMJDY account holder. In FY 2016, DCB Bank enrolled 5,319 customers under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 3,500 customers under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and 1,228 customers in Atal Pension Yojana (APY). In FY 2016, the bank opened 59,508 Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts (BSBDA).In FY 2016, DCB Bank introduced new software system for managing Business Correspondent (BC) loans. This software helps maintain detailed information about the borrowers under SHG, JLG and Micro enterprises categories. It provides a common platform to both the bank and BCs for smooth processing of loans and has added immense value by reducing the loan disbursal cycle time.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, DCB Bank increased its branch network by 64 branches - 30 in Retail and 34 in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB). In order to improve the overall performance, controls and customer service, the bank strengthened the organisation structure of managing branch network. The banks Branch Operations team simplified 42 processes in FY 2017. Simultaneously risk management and monitoring aspects were also strengthened. The Bank increased its ATMs from 410 in FY 2016 to 515 in FY 2017. On the deposit side, DCB Bank introduced a number of new products during the year to address the needs of institutions as well as individuals. One of the highlights of FY 2017 was the launch of DCB Suraksha Deposit - a unique product where customers get insurance cover at zero cost if they opt for longer tenor term deposit (subject to conditions). In FY 2017, as compared to the previous year, Traditional Community Banking Deposits grew by 12 percent and Advances increased by 22 percent.In FY 2017, as part of process improvement initiatives for Loan against Gold, DCB Bank further expanded One hour loan approval / disbursal process in many more branches. The Loan against Gold business slowed down during demonetisations.In FY 2017, DCB Bank acquired approximately 1,683 new Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers. The NRI deposits achieved growth of 16 percent in FY 2017 as compared to the previous year.In FY 2017, DCB Bank launched its own payment wallet named as Cippy.In FY 2017, DCB Bank added 36 new relationships in Corporate Banking. As a result of the early warning systems in place and timely management of risky exposures, the banks Corporate Banking portfolio quality remained stable.In FY 2017, DCB Bank actively participated in Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and opened 26,306 PMJDY accounts as on March 31, 2017. The Bank has enabled Rupay Debit Cards for PMJDY account holders. In FY 2017, DCB Bank was amongst the first banks to offer Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a truly seamless and modern payment option on mobile phone.In FY 2017, Cheque Truncation System process was in-housed resulting in cost savings and reduction in potential errors. On a pilot basis, the printing of debit cards and PIN was also in-housed at NPC, Chennai.In October 2015, DCB Bank had announced its plan to increase its network by 150 more branches in 24 months. This plan was successfully completed by October 2017 and the total number of branches as on March 31, 2018 stood at 318.In April 2017, DCB Bank issued 21,770,000 equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at Rs 174 per share amounting to Rs 378.80 crore.The Bank has increased its ATMs from 515 in FY 2017 to 533 in FY 2018.During the financial year ended 31 March 2018, DCB Bank added 17 new locations where dedicated sales teams are present for providing Mortgages and Micro Mortgages advances. Although economic conditions were weak in FY 2018, DCB Bank maintained the portfolio quality at an acceptable level in commercial vehicles financing business during the year.In FY 2018, the gold loan front end system Gradatim was relaunched with additional features that had a favourable impact on frontline staff and customer experience. In order to compete with bigger gold loan financing companies, DCB Bank launched the One Hour Gold Loan processing at most of the branches.DCB Bank during the year launched Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) which offers integrated and interoperable pan India bill payment services. BBPS is considered to be safe, timely and convenient. During the year under review, DCB Bank launched DCB NiYo Cards in partnership with Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd. DCB NiYo Card has the capability to provide seamless compliant payroll benefits to employees. The product has potential to simplify the human resource payroll processes of any organisation. DCB Moneykit Cards was launched in January 2018 in partnership with Sienna Systems Resources Pvt Ltd. This is a distinctive proposition wherein loans get disbursed instantly for purchase of consumer durables or any other merchandise. The card has the unique feature of money on swipe, wherein the customers pay only when the loan limit is utilised.During FY 2018, there was a clear jump in usage of DCB Payless Cards in Point of Sale (POS) and e-commerce. DCB Payless Cards is a unique product offered by the bank and is a preferred card for those self-employed and small businessmen that are unable to provide sufficient income proof or do not have an acceptable credit track record.During the year under review, DCB Bank implemented a revolutionary service DCB Remit that allows online fund transfer from India to over 20 countries including USA, Canada, Australia, UK, UAE and Germany. The transactions can be tracked on smartphone or web. DCB Bank has signed an agreement with Instarem India Pvt. Ltd. for outbound money transfers to individuals from India. In FY 2018, NRI deposits contributed to 8% of the Total Retail Deposits of the bank. During the year, almost 2,000 new NRI customers were acquired and over 3,000 NRI accounts were opened.DCB Banks Corporate Banking portfolio quality remained stable during the year. In FY 2018, the bank added 47 new relationships in Corporate Banking.In FY 2018, DCB Bank actively participated in Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) In FY 2018, DCB Bank implemented a new Business Internet Banking (BIB) application for business users. The new system has several additional benefits. It offers one time payee registration for all transactions, new cooling period policy on addition of payee, payment to multiple beneficiaries with single One Time Password (OTP), 24X7 funds transfer through IMPS, straight through RTGS funds transfer and scheduling future payments. Status updating of BIB requests through a tracking mechanism has been made available online to branches and CMS service team for improving customer service.During the current year 2018-19, CRISIL Limited upgraded the Banks rating for Tier II Bonds (under Basel III) to CRISILAA-/Stable and reaffirmed its rating on the Banks Certificates of Deposit Programme and Short-term Fixed Deposit Programme at CRISIL A1+. The Bank continues to enjoy ICRA A+ (hyb)/ (stable) rating for Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds Programme and ICRA A1+ rating for Short Term Fixed Deposits Programme and CARE A1+ for Short Term Bank Facilities.In FY 2019, NRI deposits contributed to 8.6% of the Total Retail Deposits of the Bank. During the year, 1,602 NRI customers were sourced and 2,616 NRI accounts were opened.In FY 2019, DCB Bank added 23 new relationships in Corporate Banking.In FY 2019, the Bank made gains by utilizing the trading opportunities in G-Sec presented by declining interest rates in the second half of the year. The number of branches as on 31 March 2020 stood at 336 [188 Retail branches and 148 branches in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB)]. The Bank has 504 ATMs as on 31 March 2020.The number of branches, as on March 31, 2021, stood at 352 [197 Retail branches and 155 branches in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB)].The Bank had 410 ATMs as on 31 March 2021.The number of branches, as on March 31, 2022, stood at 400 [221 Retail branches and 179 branches in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB)]. Out of which 71 branches in rural areas and 106 branches in semi-urban areas. The Bank had 349 ATMs as on March 31, 2022.The number of branches, as on March 31, 2023, stood at 427 [233 Retail branches and 194 branches in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB)]. Of these, 80 branches in rural areas and 108 branches in semi-urban areas. The Bank had 396 ATMs as on March 31, 2023.The number of branches, as on March 31, 2024, stood at 442 [242 Retail branches and 200 branches in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB)]. Of these, 82 branches in rural areas and 111 branches in semi-urban areas. The Bank had 418 ATMs as on March 31, 2024.