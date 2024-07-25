iifl-logo-icon 1
DCB Bank Ltd AGM

114.14
(2.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:29:58 AM

DCB Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jun 202424 Apr 2024
Intimation of 29 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for FY 2023-24 will be sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Bank/ Depository Participant(s) in due course. Notice Of 29Th Annual General Meeting Of DCB Bank Limited (The Bank) And Annual Report For Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

DCB Bank: Related News

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

DCB Bank reports 3% YoY dip in Q1 profit

25 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

DCB Bank stock has gained a total of 1.78% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

