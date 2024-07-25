|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Jun 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Intimation of 29 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank) will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for FY 2023-24 will be sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Bank/ Depository Participant(s) in due course. Notice Of 29Th Annual General Meeting Of DCB Bank Limited (The Bank) And Annual Report For Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
