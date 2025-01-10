East West Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.52
26.17
26.24
17.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.21
35.81
35.81
35.87
Net Worth
64.73
61.98
62.05
53.4
Minority Interest
Debt
57.94
86.91
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.99
0.62
0
0
Total Liabilities
124.66
149.51
62.05
53.4
Fixed Assets
38.61
63.82
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.01
3.76
42.22
44.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
73.15
73.99
15.7
8.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
69.79
63.38
2.18
0.91
Debtor Days
56.89
Other Current Assets
14.67
21.36
15.65
9.88
Sundry Creditors
-7.08
-3.56
-2.11
-2.53
Creditor Days
158.17
Other Current Liabilities
-4.23
-7.19
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
6.89
7.95
4.12
0.24
Total Assets
124.66
149.52
62.04
53.4
