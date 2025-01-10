iifl-logo-icon 1
East West Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.52

26.17

26.24

17.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.21

35.81

35.81

35.87

Net Worth

64.73

61.98

62.05

53.4

Minority Interest

Debt

57.94

86.91

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.99

0.62

0

0

Total Liabilities

124.66

149.51

62.05

53.4

Fixed Assets

38.61

63.82

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.01

3.76

42.22

44.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

73.15

73.99

15.7

8.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

69.79

63.38

2.18

0.91

Debtor Days

56.89

Other Current Assets

14.67

21.36

15.65

9.88

Sundry Creditors

-7.08

-3.56

-2.11

-2.53

Creditor Days

158.17

Other Current Liabilities

-4.23

-7.19

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

6.89

7.95

4.12

0.24

Total Assets

124.66

149.52

62.04

53.4

