East West Holdings Ltd Share Price

7.7
(1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:56:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.55
  • Day's High7.85
  • 52 Wk High10
  • Prev. Close7.56
  • Day's Low7.54
  • 52 Wk Low 4.81
  • Turnover (lac)15.85
  • P/E15.12
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.33
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.23
  • Div. Yield0
East West Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

7.55

Prev. Close

7.56

Turnover(Lac.)

15.85

Day's High

7.85

Day's Low

7.54

52 Week's High

10

52 Week's Low

4.81

Book Value

5.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.23

P/E

15.12

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

East West Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

East West Freight Carriers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

East West Freight Carriers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 39.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

East West Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.52

26.17

26.24

17.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.21

35.81

35.81

35.87

Net Worth

64.73

61.98

62.05

53.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.83

8.55

1.5

0.81

yoy growth (%)

-31.78

470.48

85.21

-74.85

Raw materials

-5.72

-8.56

-1.47

0

As % of sales

98.09

100.11

98.48

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.22

-0.13

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.34

0.05

0.83

1.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.01

-0.21

-0.31

Working capital

-1.51

-9.75

-8.14

15.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.78

470.48

85.21

-74.85

Op profit growth

-41.02

62.12

-180.08

1,064.95

EBIT growth

555.11

-93.65

-25.77

2,465.87

Net profit growth

518.77

-93.42

-23.58

1,439.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

208.43

250

229.71

161.37

196.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

208.43

250

229.71

161.37

196.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.06

1.04

0.85

0.79

1.35

East West Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT East West Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Fulchand Rajusingh Kanojia

Independent Director

Bhushan Adhatrao

Managing Director & CEO

Mohammed Ajaz Shafi

Chairman & Exec. Director

Mohammad Shafi

Whole-time Director

Suresh Menon

Independent Director

Suman Jhakal

Independent Director

Saood UL Hasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by East West Holdings Ltd

Summary

East West Holdings Limited, formerly known Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 28 August, 1981 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 7 September, 1981 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The name of the Company was altered from Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited to Bullish Bonds & Holdings Limited on March 11, 2015 and further to East West Holdings Limited on April 02, 2019. Initially, Company was engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and to finance industrial enterprises in India. At present, it is engaged in logistics and allied activities. In 2017-18, the Company acquired East West Freight Carriers Limited (EWFCL) from the Equity shareholders of EWFCL, which is engaged in the business of logistics solution including air and ocean freight forwarding operation and road transportation by acquiring 100% equity shares of EWFCL and made it wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.East West Freight Carriers Ltd (EWFCL) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. EWFCL has been in the Indian Freight Forwarding & Logistics space for over 40 years and was ranked as Indias leading air freight forwarding company operating in Asia, Middle East, the USA, Europe, Africa, and Australia. The Company also owns a minority stake in Tandem Logistics (India), a leading Netherland-based logistics company, providing access to an important network of organizations, with more than 180 agents in 65 countri
Company FAQs

What is the East West Freight Carriers Ltd share price today?

The East West Freight Carriers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹98.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is 15.12 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East West Freight Carriers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

East West Freight Carriers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.71%, 3 Years at -13.25%, 1 Year at -9.13%, 6 Month at -7.35%, 3 Month at 8.62% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of East West Freight Carriers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.29 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 39.65 %

