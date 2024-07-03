SectorLogistics
Open₹7.55
Prev. Close₹7.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.85
Day's High₹7.85
Day's Low₹7.54
52 Week's High₹10
52 Week's Low₹4.81
Book Value₹5.33
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.23
P/E15.12
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.52
26.17
26.24
17.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.21
35.81
35.81
35.87
Net Worth
64.73
61.98
62.05
53.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.83
8.55
1.5
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-31.78
470.48
85.21
-74.85
Raw materials
-5.72
-8.56
-1.47
0
As % of sales
98.09
100.11
98.48
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.22
-0.13
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.34
0.05
0.83
1.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.01
-0.21
-0.31
Working capital
-1.51
-9.75
-8.14
15.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.78
470.48
85.21
-74.85
Op profit growth
-41.02
62.12
-180.08
1,064.95
EBIT growth
555.11
-93.65
-25.77
2,465.87
Net profit growth
518.77
-93.42
-23.58
1,439.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
208.43
250
229.71
161.37
196.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
208.43
250
229.71
161.37
196.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.06
1.04
0.85
0.79
1.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Fulchand Rajusingh Kanojia
Independent Director
Bhushan Adhatrao
Managing Director & CEO
Mohammed Ajaz Shafi
Chairman & Exec. Director
Mohammad Shafi
Whole-time Director
Suresh Menon
Independent Director
Suman Jhakal
Independent Director
Saood UL Hasan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by East West Holdings Ltd
Summary
East West Holdings Limited, formerly known Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 28 August, 1981 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 7 September, 1981 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The name of the Company was altered from Ranken Bonds & Holdings Limited to Bullish Bonds & Holdings Limited on March 11, 2015 and further to East West Holdings Limited on April 02, 2019. Initially, Company was engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and to finance industrial enterprises in India. At present, it is engaged in logistics and allied activities. In 2017-18, the Company acquired East West Freight Carriers Limited (EWFCL) from the Equity shareholders of EWFCL, which is engaged in the business of logistics solution including air and ocean freight forwarding operation and road transportation by acquiring 100% equity shares of EWFCL and made it wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.East West Freight Carriers Ltd (EWFCL) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. EWFCL has been in the Indian Freight Forwarding & Logistics space for over 40 years and was ranked as Indias leading air freight forwarding company operating in Asia, Middle East, the USA, Europe, Africa, and Australia. The Company also owns a minority stake in Tandem Logistics (India), a leading Netherland-based logistics company, providing access to an important network of organizations, with more than 180 agents in 65 countri
Read More
The East West Freight Carriers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹98.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is 15.12 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East West Freight Carriers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East West Freight Carriers Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
East West Freight Carriers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.71%, 3 Years at -13.25%, 1 Year at -9.13%, 6 Month at -7.35%, 3 Month at 8.62% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.