East West Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

6.8
(-1.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

East West Holdin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Friday, 10th January, 2025, Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Thakrar (DIN: 10886640) as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today 06/11/2024 for approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Please refer attachment.
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Considered and approve the continuation of payment of Managerial remuneration to Mr. Ajaz Mohammed - Managing Director & CEO subject to the approved by shareholders. 2.To Considered and approve the continuation of payment of Managerial remuneration to Mr. Shafi Mohammad - Chairman Executive Director subject to the approved by shareholders. 3.To Considered and Approval the payment of remuneration to Mr. Ajaz Mohammed -Director from Unique Airfreight & Logistics Pvt Ltd subsidiary of the Company subject to the approved by shareholders. 4.To consider and approve the holding of General Meeting. 5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. As per attached outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The time date and venue of the 43rd Annual General Meeting and approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 2.The Board Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3.The appointment of CS Nuren Lodaya of M/s. CS Nuren Lodaya & Co. Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for the 43rd AGM Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 4th September, 2024 at the registered office considered the following items: 1. Considered and approved the date of the 43rd Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024 to be held on 30th September, 2024 at 10:00 am at the registered office of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2. Considered and approved the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting. 3. Considered and approved the Board Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. Considered and approved the appointment of CS Nuren Lodaya of M/s. CS Nuren Lodaya & Co. Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for the 43rd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
East West Freight Carriers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
East West Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, has considered and approved the following:- 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, along with Auditors Report and declaration in respect of unmodified opinion. Read less.. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting22 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
East West Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2.To review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; 3.To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
East West Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, has inter alia approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial result alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

