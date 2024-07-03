East West Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
140.34
196.57
167.8
102.81
152.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
140.34
196.57
167.8
102.81
152.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.14
0.49
0.5
1.05
Total Income
141
196.71
168.29
103.31
153.14
Total Expenditure
131.47
190.92
159.65
99.92
146.96
PBIDT
9.53
5.79
8.64
3.39
6.18
Interest
7.57
5.59
5
5.05
5.11
PBDT
1.96
0.2
3.64
-1.66
1.08
Depreciation
1.12
1.09
0.86
0.95
1.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.1
0.76
0
0.14
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.18
0.14
-0.45
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
0.44
-1.18
1.89
-2.16
-0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.33
-1.18
1.89
-2.16
-0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.33
-1.18
1.89
-2.16
-0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-0.1
0.17
-1.23
-0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.62
24.62
21.91
17.53
17.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.79
2.94
5.14
3.29
4.06
PBDTM(%)
1.39
0.1
2.16
-1.61
0.71
PATM(%)
0.31
-0.6
1.12
-2.1
-0.1
No Record Found
