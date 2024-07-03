iifl-logo-icon 1
East West Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.22
(-3.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

140.34

196.57

167.8

102.81

152.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

140.34

196.57

167.8

102.81

152.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.14

0.49

0.5

1.05

Total Income

141

196.71

168.29

103.31

153.14

Total Expenditure

131.47

190.92

159.65

99.92

146.96

PBIDT

9.53

5.79

8.64

3.39

6.18

Interest

7.57

5.59

5

5.05

5.11

PBDT

1.96

0.2

3.64

-1.66

1.08

Depreciation

1.12

1.09

0.86

0.95

1.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

0.1

0.76

0

0.14

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.18

0.14

-0.45

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

0.44

-1.18

1.89

-2.16

-0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0.11

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.33

-1.18

1.89

-2.16

-0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.33

-1.18

1.89

-2.16

-0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

-0.1

0.17

-1.23

-0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.62

24.62

21.91

17.53

17.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.79

2.94

5.14

3.29

4.06

PBDTM(%)

1.39

0.1

2.16

-1.61

0.71

PATM(%)

0.31

-0.6

1.12

-2.1

-0.1

