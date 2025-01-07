iifl-logo-icon 1
East West Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.14
(-1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:23:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.83

8.55

1.5

0.81

yoy growth (%)

-31.78

470.48

85.21

-74.85

Raw materials

-5.72

-8.56

-1.47

0

As % of sales

98.09

100.11

98.48

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.22

-0.13

-0.11

As % of sales

1.87

2.57

9.09

14.5

Other costs

-0.3

-0.28

-0.2

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.28

3.38

13.82

36

Operating profit

-0.3

-0.52

-0.32

0.4

OPM

-5.25

-6.08

-21.39

49.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.65

0.57

1.15

0.72

Profit before tax

0.34

0.05

0.83

1.12

Taxes

-0.09

-0.01

-0.21

-0.31

Tax rate

-27.75

-23.51

-26.18

-28.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

0.04

0.61

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

0.04

0.61

0.8

yoy growth (%)

518.77

-93.42

-23.58

1,439.73

NPM

4.3

0.47

41.14

99.72

