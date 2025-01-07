Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.83
8.55
1.5
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-31.78
470.48
85.21
-74.85
Raw materials
-5.72
-8.56
-1.47
0
As % of sales
98.09
100.11
98.48
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.22
-0.13
-0.11
As % of sales
1.87
2.57
9.09
14.5
Other costs
-0.3
-0.28
-0.2
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.28
3.38
13.82
36
Operating profit
-0.3
-0.52
-0.32
0.4
OPM
-5.25
-6.08
-21.39
49.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.65
0.57
1.15
0.72
Profit before tax
0.34
0.05
0.83
1.12
Taxes
-0.09
-0.01
-0.21
-0.31
Tax rate
-27.75
-23.51
-26.18
-28.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
0.04
0.61
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
0.04
0.61
0.8
yoy growth (%)
518.77
-93.42
-23.58
1,439.73
NPM
4.3
0.47
41.14
99.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.