iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

East West Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.24
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR East West Holdings Ltd

East West Holdin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.34

0.05

0.83

1.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.01

-0.21

-0.31

Working capital

-1.51

-9.75

-8.14

15.12

Other operating items

Operating

-1.25

-9.7

-7.52

15.92

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

-1.25

-9.7

-7.52

15.91

Equity raised

72.36

79.05

83.72

55.73

Investing

-0.16

-4.04

8.51

40.23

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

70.94

65.3

84.71

111.88

East West Holdin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR East West Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.