East West Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.34
0.05
0.83
1.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.01
-0.21
-0.31
Working capital
-1.51
-9.75
-8.14
15.12
Other operating items
Operating
-1.25
-9.7
-7.52
15.92
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
-1.25
-9.7
-7.52
15.91
Equity raised
72.36
79.05
83.72
55.73
Investing
-0.16
-4.04
8.51
40.23
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
70.94
65.3
84.71
111.88
No Record Found
