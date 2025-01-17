iifl-logo-icon 1
East West Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

7.65
(1.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.9

Op profit growth

-2.74

EBIT growth

-10.42

Net profit growth

-109.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.33

4.5

EBIT margin

4.85

4.45

Net profit margin

-0.07

0.69

RoCE

6.08

RoNW

-0.05

RoA

-0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.07

0.78

Dividend per share

0

0.05

Cash EPS

-0.96

-0.05

Book value per share

35.06

35.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-186.42

10.42

P/CEPS

-13.52

-154.9

P/B

0.37

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

21.63

14.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-124.32

-44.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

127.63

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-17.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.07

-1.38

Net debt / equity

0.98

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

7.02

6.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.8

-86.72

Employee costs

-4.02

-4.72

Other costs

-3.83

-4.04

