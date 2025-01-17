Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.9
Op profit growth
-2.74
EBIT growth
-10.42
Net profit growth
-109.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.33
4.5
EBIT margin
4.85
4.45
Net profit margin
-0.07
0.69
RoCE
6.08
RoNW
-0.05
RoA
-0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.07
0.78
Dividend per share
0
0.05
Cash EPS
-0.96
-0.05
Book value per share
35.06
35.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-186.42
10.42
P/CEPS
-13.52
-154.9
P/B
0.37
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
21.63
14.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-124.32
-44.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
127.63
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-17.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.07
-1.38
Net debt / equity
0.98
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
7.02
6.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.8
-86.72
Employee costs
-4.02
-4.72
Other costs
-3.83
-4.04
