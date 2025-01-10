To The Members of EAST WEST HOLDINGS LIMITED Report on the audit of the Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of EAST WEST HOLDINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its profit, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to

communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to Note no 45 in the Financial Statements of the Company wherein the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench has, vide Order in January, 2024 sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation between Zip Express & Logistics Private Limited and East West Freight Carriers Ltd. with the East West Holdings Limited. The Company has received approval from ROC in April, 2024 & effect of the same has been considered on financials.Previous period figures have been regrouped/reclassified as considered necessary to facilitate comparison. As per Accounting treatment prescribed in Amalgamation Scheme Standalone figures of M/s East West Holdings Limited includes figures of M/s East West Freight Carriers Ltd and M/s ZIP Express & Logistics Private Ltd, figures of previous years also been reclassified on the same lines.

We do not express any qualified opinion for the above matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The chairman statement, Directors Report, Management discussion and analysis report (herein after referred to as other report) are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard as no other information as described above has been made available for review.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including

other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, We determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss in the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the cash flow statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the

Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; and

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, managerial remuneration paid or provided by

the Company to its directors is not in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act for the year ended March 31, 2024;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d. (1)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(3) Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, No Dividend declared or paid during the year by the company under section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of EAST WEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

(‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained records showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) As explained to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. The report of such verification is available with the management. No material discrepancies were explained to have been noticed on such physical verification by the management.

c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

(ii)

(a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering logistics services. Accordingly it does not hold any physical inventories. Hence, the requirement of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and report of the same is forming part of financial statement in Note no.26.1.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, during the year, the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or security to any other entity ,details as under:

a. The aggregate amount during the year &balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans or advances to its subsidiaries is NIL & Rs.20.00 Lakhs respectively.

b. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans or advances to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are Rs. NIL and Rs. NIL Lakhs respectively.

(b) In our Opinion & according to information & explanation given to us, the investment made, guarantees provided, security given & the terms & conditions of the grant of all loans & advances in the nature of loans & guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments and guarantee

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii)

a) Undisputed statutory dues in respect of service tax, duty of customs, provident fund, and employees state insurance, cess as applicable and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Custom Duty, and, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for an amount of Rs. 72,30,782/-/-relating to Tds, which is being evaluated by the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except those mentioned in the table below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which it relates Amount Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service T ax Financial year 2008-09 to 2012-13 48,48,710/- Commissioner of central Excise (appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service T ax April 2010 to June 2012 2,87,39,073/- Commissioner of central Excise (appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service T ax April 2016 to March 2017 11,87,339/- Commissioner of central Excise (appeals) Goods & service T ax Act,2017 GST- Delhi April 2017 to March 2018 25,65,548/- Commissioner of GST (appeals) Goods & service T ax Act,2017 GST- Kolkata April 2017 to March 2018 25,24,429/- Commissioner of GST (appeals)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in any loan or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) During the year, the Company vide its Board Resolution dated 17th May,2023 and in terms of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 20th January, 2022 converted 22,37,945 warrants into 22,37,945 Equity Shares & vide its Board Resolution dated 26th July,2023 and in terms of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 20th January, 2022 converted 22,48,219 warrants into 22,48,219 Equity Shares after conversion of the mentioned warrants the number of paid up shares is 12,75,75,000 having Face value Rs. 2/- Per Share. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has undertaken transactions with the related parties and has complied with section 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system for pre-amalgamated entity commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. There is no formal internal audit process in entity included in amalgamation Zip express & Logistics Pvt. Ltd. & East West Freight Carriers Ltd.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors.and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The reporting under clause (xx) (a) & (b) is not applicable to company since corporate social responsibility u/s 135 is not applicable to company. Accordingly there is no requirement for company to make provision of the same.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of East West HOLDINGS Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.