Outcome of Board Meeting held today 06/11/2024 for approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Please refer attachment. Attached Notice of EOGM As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) Newspaper attachment of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024) EGM 29/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024) Summary of proceeding of EOGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)