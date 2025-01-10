Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.56
-0.83
-0.57
-0.57
Net Worth
3.29
3.02
3.28
3.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
0.42
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.29
3.04
3.7
3.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.95
3.01
3.63
3.62
Inventories
1.04
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.1
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.23
3.01
3.75
3.79
Sundry Creditors
-2.35
0
-0.04
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
0
-0.08
-0.08
Cash
0.34
0.03
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
3.29
3.04
3.7
3.7
