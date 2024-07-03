iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Share Price

53.39
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.1
  • Day's High56.1
  • 52 Wk High69.74
  • Prev. Close56.2
  • Day's Low53.39
  • 52 Wk Low 32.94
  • Turnover (lac)3.85
  • P/E29.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.85
  • EPS1.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

56.1

Prev. Close

56.2

Turnover(Lac.)

3.85

Day's High

56.1

Day's Low

53.39

52 Week's High

69.74

52 Week's Low

32.94

Book Value

9.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.56

P/E

29.74

EPS

1.89

Divi. Yield

0

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.94%

Non-Promoter- 99.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.85

3.85

3.85

3.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.56

-0.83

-0.57

-0.57

Net Worth

3.29

3.02

3.28

3.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.3

2.86

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-100

-89.43

582.89

111.24

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-2.73

-0.35

As % of sales

0

98.63

95.4

83.94

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.01

0.24

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.76

0.74

1.71

1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-89.43

582.89

111.24

Op profit growth

29.35

127.3

157.67

-131.74

EBIT growth

-1,165.89

-95.38

-762.25

175.94

Net profit growth

-1,659.22

-96.53

-381.1

226.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

4.66

33.24

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.66

33.24

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.64

0

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ecofinity Atomix Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prafullchandra Patel

Non Executive Director

Hiren Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rina Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ecofinity Atomix Ltd

Summary

Ecofinity Atomix Limited was originally incorporated on February 05, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deepti Alloy Steel Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company later changed the name to Deepti Alloy Steel Limited on May 10, 1995. The Company name then was changed from Deepti Alloy Steel Limited to Aryavan Enterprise Limited and again to Ecofinity Atomix Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company was into the business of manufacturing of TMT Bars by melting M.S. scrap/sponge Iron and trading of scrap. At present, it is exclusively involved in trading of steel and iron scraps. The Company purchases iron and steel scrap from the various local traders, street hawkers, units engaged in manufacturing business having various plant and machinery and such units which are under winding up stage and selling, disposing of such plant and machinery. The iron and steel scrap is stored in Companys shed. Later on, it is being processed, fine finished and supplied to various manufactures who are engaged in manufacturing TMT Bars.
Company FAQs

What is the Ecofinity Atomix Ltd share price today?

The Ecofinity Atomix Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is ₹20.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is 29.74 and 5.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecofinity Atomix Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is ₹32.94 and ₹69.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd?

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.68%, 3 Years at 58.14%, 1 Year at 66.77%, 6 Month at 30.79%, 3 Month at -11.66% and 1 Month at 13.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.06 %

