SectorTrading
Open₹56.1
Prev. Close₹56.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.85
Day's High₹56.1
Day's Low₹53.39
52 Week's High₹69.74
52 Week's Low₹32.94
Book Value₹9.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.56
P/E29.74
EPS1.89
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.56
-0.83
-0.57
-0.57
Net Worth
3.29
3.02
3.28
3.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.3
2.86
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
-89.43
582.89
111.24
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-2.73
-0.35
As % of sales
0
98.63
95.4
83.94
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.01
0.24
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.76
0.74
1.71
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-89.43
582.89
111.24
Op profit growth
29.35
127.3
157.67
-131.74
EBIT growth
-1,165.89
-95.38
-762.25
175.94
Net profit growth
-1,659.22
-96.53
-381.1
226.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
4.66
33.24
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.66
33.24
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.64
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prafullchandra Patel
Non Executive Director
Hiren Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rina Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ecofinity Atomix Ltd
Summary
Ecofinity Atomix Limited was originally incorporated on February 05, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deepti Alloy Steel Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company later changed the name to Deepti Alloy Steel Limited on May 10, 1995. The Company name then was changed from Deepti Alloy Steel Limited to Aryavan Enterprise Limited and again to Ecofinity Atomix Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company was into the business of manufacturing of TMT Bars by melting M.S. scrap/sponge Iron and trading of scrap. At present, it is exclusively involved in trading of steel and iron scraps. The Company purchases iron and steel scrap from the various local traders, street hawkers, units engaged in manufacturing business having various plant and machinery and such units which are under winding up stage and selling, disposing of such plant and machinery. The iron and steel scrap is stored in Companys shed. Later on, it is being processed, fine finished and supplied to various manufactures who are engaged in manufacturing TMT Bars.
Read More
The Ecofinity Atomix Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is ₹20.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is 29.74 and 5.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecofinity Atomix Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecofinity Atomix Ltd is ₹32.94 and ₹69.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ecofinity Atomix Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.68%, 3 Years at 58.14%, 1 Year at 66.77%, 6 Month at 30.79%, 3 Month at -11.66% and 1 Month at 13.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.