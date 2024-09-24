|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Sep 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|EGM 16/10/2024 EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 16th October, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT OF THE EGM HELD ON 16.10.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.