|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.02
Op profit growth
47.84
EBIT growth
-72.18
Net profit growth
-54.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.73
-0.63
EBIT margin
1.63
0.82
Net profit margin
1.27
0.39
RoCE
1.13
RoNW
0.47
RoA
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.15
0.34
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.13
0.22
Book value per share
8.23
8.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
120.33
48.35
P/CEPS
133.61
71.48
P/B
2.19
2.03
EV/EBIDTA
117.63
15.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-22.02
-35.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
800.12
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-837.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-475.66
-94.51
Net debt / equity
0.91
-0.4
Net debt / op. profit
-9.27
5.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.75
-1.05
Employee costs
-6.15
-1.14
Other costs
-41.82
-98.43
