Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Key Ratios

42.3
(-3.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.02

Op profit growth

47.84

EBIT growth

-72.18

Net profit growth

-54.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.73

-0.63

EBIT margin

1.63

0.82

Net profit margin

1.27

0.39

RoCE

1.13

RoNW

0.47

RoA

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.15

0.34

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.13

0.22

Book value per share

8.23

8.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

120.33

48.35

P/CEPS

133.61

71.48

P/B

2.19

2.03

EV/EBIDTA

117.63

15.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-22.02

-35.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

800.12

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-837.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-475.66

-94.51

Net debt / equity

0.91

-0.4

Net debt / op. profit

-9.27

5.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.75

-1.05

Employee costs

-6.15

-1.14

Other costs

-41.82

-98.43

Ecofinity Ato : related Articles

No Record Found

