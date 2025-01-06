Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.01
0.24
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.76
0.74
1.71
1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.88
0.74
1.94
0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-1.89
Free cash flow
-0.88
0.74
1.94
-0.89
Equity raised
-0.88
-1.06
-1.7
-1.53
Investing
0
-0.31
0
0.31
Financing
0.05
0.29
0.13
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.72
-0.34
0.37
-2.07
