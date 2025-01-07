Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.3
2.86
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
-89.43
582.89
111.24
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-2.73
-0.35
As % of sales
0
98.63
95.4
83.94
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
As % of sales
0
16.87
1.07
2.93
Other costs
-0.14
-0.07
-0.15
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
24.54
5.38
18.05
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.12
-0.05
-0.02
OPM
0
-40.05
-1.86
-4.93
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
-9E
0
Other income
0.03
0.13
0.3
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.01
0.24
-0.04
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
1.83
-26
-6.72
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
0
0.23
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.04
Net profit
-0.12
0
0.23
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
-1,659.22
-96.53
-381.1
226.99
NPM
0
2.65
8.06
-19.6
