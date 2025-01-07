iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.73
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.3

2.86

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-100

-89.43

582.89

111.24

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-2.73

-0.35

As % of sales

0

98.63

95.4

83.94

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales

0

16.87

1.07

2.93

Other costs

-0.14

-0.07

-0.15

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

24.54

5.38

18.05

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.12

-0.05

-0.02

OPM

0

-40.05

-1.86

-4.93

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

-9E

0

Other income

0.03

0.13

0.3

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.01

0.24

-0.04

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

1.83

-26

-6.72

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

0

0.23

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.04

Net profit

-0.12

0

0.23

-0.08

yoy growth (%)

-1,659.22

-96.53

-381.1

226.99

NPM

0

2.65

8.06

-19.6

