Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Quarterly Results

50.73
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sept-2016

Gross Sales

0.04

0

0.44

0.37

2.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.04

0

0.44

0.37

2.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.07

0.3

0

0.08

Total Income

0.11

0.07

0.74

0.37

2.41

Total Expenditure

0.06

0.06

0.33

0.82

2.47

PBIDT

0.05

0

0.41

-0.45

-0.05

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0

PBDT

0.05

0

0.4

-0.45

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0.03

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.05

0

0.34

-0.45

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.05

0

0.34

-0.45

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.05

0

0.34

-0.45

-0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.13

0.01

0.88

-1.17

-0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.85

3.85

3.85

3.85

3.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

125

0

93.18

-121.62

-2.13

PBDTM(%)

125

0

90.9

-121.62

-2.13

PATM(%)

125

0

77.27

-121.62

-2.13

