Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
Gross Sales
0.04
0
0.44
0.37
2.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0
0.44
0.37
2.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.07
0.3
0
0.08
Total Income
0.11
0.07
0.74
0.37
2.41
Total Expenditure
0.06
0.06
0.33
0.82
2.47
PBIDT
0.05
0
0.41
-0.45
-0.05
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0
PBDT
0.05
0
0.4
-0.45
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0.03
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.05
0
0.34
-0.45
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.05
0
0.34
-0.45
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.05
0
0.34
-0.45
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
0.01
0.88
-1.17
-0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
125
0
93.18
-121.62
-2.13
PBDTM(%)
125
0
90.9
-121.62
-2.13
PATM(%)
125
0
77.27
-121.62
-2.13
