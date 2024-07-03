iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Company Summary

43.83
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:36:00 AM

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Summary

Ecofinity Atomix Limited was originally incorporated on February 05, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deepti Alloy Steel Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company later changed the name to Deepti Alloy Steel Limited on May 10, 1995. The Company name then was changed from Deepti Alloy Steel Limited to Aryavan Enterprise Limited and again to Ecofinity Atomix Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company was into the business of manufacturing of TMT Bars by melting M.S. scrap/sponge Iron and trading of scrap. At present, it is exclusively involved in trading of steel and iron scraps. The Company purchases iron and steel scrap from the various local traders, street hawkers, units engaged in manufacturing business having various plant and machinery and such units which are under winding up stage and selling, disposing of such plant and machinery. The iron and steel scrap is stored in Companys shed. Later on, it is being processed, fine finished and supplied to various manufactures who are engaged in manufacturing TMT Bars.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.