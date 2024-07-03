Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Summary

Ecofinity Atomix Limited was originally incorporated on February 05, 1993 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deepti Alloy Steel Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company later changed the name to Deepti Alloy Steel Limited on May 10, 1995. The Company name then was changed from Deepti Alloy Steel Limited to Aryavan Enterprise Limited and again to Ecofinity Atomix Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company was into the business of manufacturing of TMT Bars by melting M.S. scrap/sponge Iron and trading of scrap. At present, it is exclusively involved in trading of steel and iron scraps. The Company purchases iron and steel scrap from the various local traders, street hawkers, units engaged in manufacturing business having various plant and machinery and such units which are under winding up stage and selling, disposing of such plant and machinery. The iron and steel scrap is stored in Companys shed. Later on, it is being processed, fine finished and supplied to various manufactures who are engaged in manufacturing TMT Bars.