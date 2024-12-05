iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecofinity Atomix Ltd Board Meeting

44.26
(-0.49%)
Jan 15, 2025

Ecofinity Ato CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
The Company informs about the Appointment of Ila Sunil Trivedi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f., 05th December, 2024. The Company Appoints Mrs. Ila Sunil Trivedi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f. 05th December, 2024 under Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 (Key Managerial Personnel) and as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The Company Appoints Mrs. Ila Sunil Trivedi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f. 05th December, 2024 under Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 (Key Managerial Personnel) and as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Allotment of 22,37,500 Equity Shares and 8,75,000 Equity Warrants on a Preferential Basis.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Issue Of Warrants & Preferential Issue of shares 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of 22,50,000 equity shares having face value Rs. 10 each (Equity Shares) aggregating up to Rs. 2,25,00,000 on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), to Non-promoter/Public Category of the company. 2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of 8,75,000 Equity Warrants having face value Rs. 10 each (Warrants) aggregating up to Rs. 87,50,000/- on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), to Non-promoter/Public Category of the company. 3. Increase in Authorized Capital . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
The Company informs about the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f.,10th August, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Our Company submits the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Reply to Email received for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

