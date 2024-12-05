Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

The Company informs about the Appointment of Ila Sunil Trivedi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f., 05th December, 2024. The Company Appoints Mrs. Ila Sunil Trivedi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f. 05th December, 2024 under Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 (Key Managerial Personnel) and as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Allotment of 22,37,500 Equity Shares and 8,75,000 Equity Warrants on a Preferential Basis.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Issue Of Warrants & Preferential Issue of shares 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of 22,50,000 equity shares having face value Rs. 10 each (Equity Shares) aggregating up to Rs. 2,25,00,000 on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), to Non-promoter/Public Category of the company. 2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of 8,75,000 Equity Warrants having face value Rs. 10 each (Warrants) aggregating up to Rs. 87,50,000/- on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), to Non-promoter/Public Category of the company. 3. Increase in Authorized Capital . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

The Company informs about the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) w.e.f.,10th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Our Company submits the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Reply to Email received for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024