Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

432.1
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.14

19.2

17.69

16.24

Net Worth

25.71

23.77

22.26

20.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.71

23.77

22.26

20.81

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.19

0.2

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.06

0.05

0.03

Networking Capital

-3.47

10.81

15.46

14.29

Inventories

42.73

1.86

10.11

10.6

Inventory Days

7.52

Sundry Debtors

14.95

0

0

0.05

Debtor Days

0.03

Other Current Assets

5.02

15.42

20.13

21.36

Sundry Creditors

-25.85

-5.35

-10.3

-0.42

Creditor Days

0.29

Other Current Liabilities

-40.32

-1.12

-4.48

-17.3

Cash

28.27

12.01

5.86

5.93

Total Assets

25.71

23.76

22.26

20.82

