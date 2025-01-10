Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.14
19.2
17.69
16.24
Net Worth
25.71
23.77
22.26
20.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.71
23.77
22.26
20.81
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.19
0.2
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.06
0.05
0.03
Networking Capital
-3.47
10.81
15.46
14.29
Inventories
42.73
1.86
10.11
10.6
Inventory Days
7.52
Sundry Debtors
14.95
0
0
0.05
Debtor Days
0.03
Other Current Assets
5.02
15.42
20.13
21.36
Sundry Creditors
-25.85
-5.35
-10.3
-0.42
Creditor Days
0.29
Other Current Liabilities
-40.32
-1.12
-4.48
-17.3
Cash
28.27
12.01
5.86
5.93
Total Assets
25.71
23.76
22.26
20.82
