iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Share Price

399.3
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open399.3
  • Day's High399.3
  • 52 Wk High391.5
  • Prev. Close391.5
  • Day's Low399.3
  • 52 Wk Low 90.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E25.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.89
  • EPS15.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)182.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

399.3

Prev. Close

391.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

399.3

Day's Low

399.3

52 Week's High

391.5

52 Week's Low

90.25

Book Value

67.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

182.48

P/E

25.71

EPS

15.23

Divi. Yield

0

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 9.30%

Institutions: 9.30%

Non-Institutions: 16.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.14

19.2

17.69

16.24

Net Worth

25.71

23.77

22.26

20.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

513.91

165.78

0.1

0.09

yoy growth (%)

209.97

1,65,689

11.11

-8.08

Raw materials

-511.6

-164.73

0

0

As % of sales

99.55

99.36

0

0

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.78

-0.29

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.76

0.68

0.38

0.35

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-1.47

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

Working capital

4.18

12.89

1.33

-0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

209.97

1,65,689

11.11

-8.08

Op profit growth

-267.03

25.56

13.8

-13.24

EBIT growth

692.86

-1.81

3.06

91.08

Net profit growth

735.59

90.79

22.56

-19.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

357.22

150.54

104.73

513.91

165.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

357.22

150.54

104.73

513.91

165.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.86

3.89

3.24

5.13

1.24

View Annually Results

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T K Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sabina Nagpal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rakesh Suri

Non Executive Director

Shobha Sahni

Independent Director

Vikram Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd

Summary

Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreeom Trades Limited in March, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreeom Trades Limited to Emergent Energy & Services Limited in June, 2010. The name again changed from Emergent Energy & Services Limited to Emergent Global Education and Services Ltd in June, 2015 and then after, was changed to Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited in January, 2021. The Company is primarily into international trading of Steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, ironore, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products, Manganese ore, ferro alloys and other allied products etc, for supply to various steel and ferro alloys industries. It specializes in structured long-term contracts, Pay & Pick deliveries and JIT (Just in Time) solutions for bulk Raw materials like Coking Coal, Coke and Manganese Ore etc. to various customers in industries especially steel industry.The Company was providing extensive soft skills and aptitude training to students of Engineering, Management and Business graduates in 2017. In 2018-19, the Company altered Main Objects and diversified its business activities into international trading of steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, Chemicals, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products and other allied products etc. It started its trading operations mainly in second half of FY 2018-19.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹399.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹182.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is 25.71 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹391.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd?

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.75%, 3 Years at 58.62%, 1 Year at 333.80%, 6 Month at 286.86%, 3 Month at 269.34% and 1 Month at 96.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.84 %
Institutions - 9.30 %
Public - 16.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.