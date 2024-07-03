Summary

Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreeom Trades Limited in March, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreeom Trades Limited to Emergent Energy & Services Limited in June, 2010. The name again changed from Emergent Energy & Services Limited to Emergent Global Education and Services Ltd in June, 2015 and then after, was changed to Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited in January, 2021. The Company is primarily into international trading of Steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, ironore, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products, Manganese ore, ferro alloys and other allied products etc, for supply to various steel and ferro alloys industries. It specializes in structured long-term contracts, Pay & Pick deliveries and JIT (Just in Time) solutions for bulk Raw materials like Coking Coal, Coke and Manganese Ore etc. to various customers in industries especially steel industry.The Company was providing extensive soft skills and aptitude training to students of Engineering, Management and Business graduates in 2017. In 2018-19, the Company altered Main Objects and diversified its business activities into international trading of steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, Chemicals, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products and other allied products etc. It started its trading operations mainly in second half of FY 2018-19.

Read More