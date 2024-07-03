Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹399.3
Prev. Close₹391.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹399.3
Day's Low₹399.3
52 Week's High₹391.5
52 Week's Low₹90.25
Book Value₹67.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)182.48
P/E25.71
EPS15.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.14
19.2
17.69
16.24
Net Worth
25.71
23.77
22.26
20.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
513.91
165.78
0.1
0.09
yoy growth (%)
209.97
1,65,689
11.11
-8.08
Raw materials
-511.6
-164.73
0
0
As % of sales
99.55
99.36
0
0
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.78
-0.29
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.76
0.68
0.38
0.35
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-1.47
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
Working capital
4.18
12.89
1.33
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
209.97
1,65,689
11.11
-8.08
Op profit growth
-267.03
25.56
13.8
-13.24
EBIT growth
692.86
-1.81
3.06
91.08
Net profit growth
735.59
90.79
22.56
-19.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
357.22
150.54
104.73
513.91
165.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
357.22
150.54
104.73
513.91
165.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.86
3.89
3.24
5.13
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T K Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sabina Nagpal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rakesh Suri
Non Executive Director
Shobha Sahni
Independent Director
Vikram Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd
Summary
Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreeom Trades Limited in March, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreeom Trades Limited to Emergent Energy & Services Limited in June, 2010. The name again changed from Emergent Energy & Services Limited to Emergent Global Education and Services Ltd in June, 2015 and then after, was changed to Emergent Industrial Solutions Limited in January, 2021. The Company is primarily into international trading of Steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, ironore, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products, Manganese ore, ferro alloys and other allied products etc, for supply to various steel and ferro alloys industries. It specializes in structured long-term contracts, Pay & Pick deliveries and JIT (Just in Time) solutions for bulk Raw materials like Coking Coal, Coke and Manganese Ore etc. to various customers in industries especially steel industry.The Company was providing extensive soft skills and aptitude training to students of Engineering, Management and Business graduates in 2017. In 2018-19, the Company altered Main Objects and diversified its business activities into international trading of steel, Low ash Metallurgical Coke, carbon, Chemicals, Coal, Coke and Petroleum Coke products and other allied products etc. It started its trading operations mainly in second half of FY 2018-19.
Read More
The Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹399.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹182.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is 25.71 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹391.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.75%, 3 Years at 58.62%, 1 Year at 333.80%, 6 Month at 286.86%, 3 Month at 269.34% and 1 Month at 96.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.