The notice published in newspapers (English and Hindi) informing about the date of AGM and book closure details if attached Consolidated Scrutinizers report alongwith voting results is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Outcome of the Board meeting held today is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Proceedings of 41st AGM Of the Company held today attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)