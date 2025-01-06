Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.76
0.68
0.38
0.35
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-1.47
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
Working capital
4.18
12.89
1.33
-0.52
Other operating items
Operating
8.41
13.39
1.59
-0.3
Capital expenditure
0.14
0.08
0
0
Free cash flow
8.55
13.47
1.59
-0.3
Equity raised
23.86
21.76
20.18
19.76
Investing
0
-1.54
-1.4
3.03
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.42
33.69
20.38
22.49
