Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

399.3
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.76

0.68

0.38

0.35

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-1.47

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

Working capital

4.18

12.89

1.33

-0.52

Other operating items

Operating

8.41

13.39

1.59

-0.3

Capital expenditure

0.14

0.08

0

0

Free cash flow

8.55

13.47

1.59

-0.3

Equity raised

23.86

21.76

20.18

19.76

Investing

0

-1.54

-1.4

3.03

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.42

33.69

20.38

22.49

